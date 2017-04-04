Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers host defensive players including pass rushers McKinley, Rivers
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

After hosting four offensive players one day earlier, the Steelers turned to the other side of the ball on Tuesday.

With needs at outside linebacker and in the secondary, the Steelers hosted pass rushers Takk McKinley and Derek Rivers, plus cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Montae Nicholson of Gateway High School.

UCLA's McKinley is considered a first-round talent, but he had shoulder surgery in February that could push his availability back until the start of the season. He could be on the board when the Steelers pick at No. 30.

McKinley had 10 sacks last year at UCLA, but he waited until February to have surgery and the timetable for his return was 4-to-6 months.

Rivers attended Youngstown State and is considered the ninth-best defensive end in the draft and a second-round or third-round selection, according to CBSsports.com.

Lewis, of Michigan, is considered a third-round pick and is ranked as the No. 15 cornerback, according to CBSsports.com.

Nicholson left Michigan State early to declare for the draft and was considered a late-round prospect until the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, the third-fastest time among safeties.

In his final year with the Spartans, Nicholson had 86 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss.

Given his local ties, Nicholson won't count against the Steelers' allotment of 30 pre-draft visitors.

On Monday, the Steelers hosted quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Dobbs, and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Joshua Reynolds.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

