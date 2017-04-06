Steelers host 4 underclassmen, including Pitt's Conner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert headed to the NFL Combine in February, he said he was excited to meet the underclassmen coming out for the draft.

It's safe to say that enthusiasm continued Thursday when four of the five pre-draft visitors hosted by the Steelers were underclassmen, including Pitt running back James Conner.

Also visiting were Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin, Washington safety Bishard “Budda” Baker, North Carolina safety Joshua Jones and Florida inside linebacker Jarrad Davis, the lone senior among the bunch.

Conner does not count against the team's allotment of 30 pre-draft visits. The Steelers have hosted 11 such players so far. Conner and Gateway High School graduate Montae Nicholson, a safety from Michigan State, are the two local visitors.

Baker and Jones are considered among the best prospects at their respective positions. Baker is viewed as the No. 2 free safety on the draft board, and Jones is the No. 4 strong safety, according to CBSSports.com. Baker is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, but is considered a first-round prospect. Jones, at 6-1, is viewed as a second-rounder.

Florida's Davis is a 6-1, 238-pound inside linebacker who CBSSports graded as the third-best player at the position. The Steelers could seek depth there after Lawrence Timmons departed in free agency to the Miami Dolphins, leaving backup Vince Williams as the starter.

Godwin is listed as the No. 5 wide receiver prospect and a second-round selection. Conner, returning to play last season after receiving treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma, is a later-round draft possibility, according to most draft publications.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com.