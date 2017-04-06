Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers lineman Hubbard signs tender
Joe Rutter | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steelers center Chris Hubbard enters the field during the AFC wild card game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard blocks during practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Steelers reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, one of the team's two restricted free agents, signed his $1.797 million tender Thursday, according to NFL transactions.

By signing his tender, Hubbard is bound to the Steelers for the 2017 season.

The remaining restricted free agent is starting cornerback Ross Cockrell, who also received a $1.797 million tender. He faces an April 21 deadline to sign an offer sheet from another team.

Hubbard played in 15 games last season and started four — three at right tackle in place of an injured Marcus Gilbert. Later in the season, the Steelers deployed Hubbard as an extra tight end/blocker for running back Le'Veon Bell. He can play all five offensive line positions.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

