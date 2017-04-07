Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers host 2 pre-draft visitors
Joe Rutter | Friday, April 7, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The SEC's leading tackler in 2016 and a one-year starter in the Big Ten were brought in for official pre-draft visits Friday by the Steelers.

Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham and Illinois' Carroll Phillips were at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to meet with team officials.

Cunningham and Phillips are linebackers with differing skill sets.

Cunningham led the SEC with 125 tackles, 16.5 for a loss, last season. He also recovered four fumbles and forced two. He is projected to be taken in the first or second round and some scouts view him as being more productive in a 4-3 defense.

Phillips, an outside linebacker, didn't become a full-time starter at Illinois until 2016. He spent two years at Illinois after attending Cincinnati and a community college. Last year, he hit his stride, recording nine sacks and being named first-team all-conference. His 20 tackles for a loss ranked ninth among FBS players.

Phillips is projected to be taken in the third or fourth round.

The Steelers have used 13 of their 30 allotted pre-draft visitors. They also have hosted Pitt's James Conner and Gateway graduate Montae Nicholson, who do not count against that list because they are local players.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.