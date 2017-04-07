Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Roethlisberger to return for Steelers' 2017 season
Joe Rutter | Friday, April 7, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
Pete Madia | For the Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates a touchdown pass against the Giants in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to beat the Ravens on a late fourth quarter come back Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates Xavier Grimble's touchdown catch against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Heinz Field.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made official Friday what many suspected would happen for the past two months: He will return to play for the 2017 season.

Roethlisberger announced his return on his website, BigBen7.com

“Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best!” Roethlisberger posted.

Two days after the Steelers' AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots, Roethlisberger told 93.7-FM that he would take some time before deciding whether to continue his career, which started in 2004.

Roethlisberger turned 35 in March.

Roethlisberger's announcement comes 11 days before the Steelers open Phase 1 of their offseason workout program at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The NFL Draft is three weeks away, and the Steelers this week brought in quarterback prospects Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) and Josh Dobbs (Tennessee) for official visits.

Roethlisberger leads the Steelers in most career statistical categories and has taken the team to three Super Bowls and four conference championship game appearances. His .672 winning percentage as a starter during the regular season is third among active quarterbacks (minimum 50 starts), trailing only Tom Brady (.779) and Russell Wilson (.706).

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to six consecutive wins at the end of the 2016 season (Landry Jones started the seventh win, in the season finale) and victories against Miami and Kansas City in the playoffs.

Roethlisberger overcame surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee in October, and he said he dealt with a shoulder injury since a November loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Roethlisberger threw for 3,819 yards with 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2016, and he was sacked a career-low 17 times.

In the AFC championship loss at New England, he completed 31 of 47 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Perhaps frustrated by falling short of a fourth Super Bowl appearance, Roethlisberger said he would take time to contemplate his future.

“I'm going to take this offseason to evaluate it, to consider all options, to consider health, family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season – if there's going to be a next season – all of those things,” Roethlisberger told 93.7-FM on Jan. 24. “At that point and age of my career, I think that's the prudent and smart thing to do every year.”

At the NFL annual meeting in late March, coach Mike Tomlin expected Roethlisberger to return.

“I am proceeding with that assumption,” he said. “He and I have been in continual communication all offseason in the ways that we normally communicate. It has been business as usual in that regard.”

Opposing AFC North coaches John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals didn't think Roethlisberger was serious about retirement.

“As we're preparing for the Steelers right now, we're preparing for No. 7,” Harbaugh said two weeks ago. “I can promise you that.”

