Steelers' Harrison could be in for another fight with NFL

Steelers linebacker James Harrison is among nearly three dozen NFL players who could be in trouble with league for participating in an arm wrestling competition in a Las Vegas casino last weekend.

Dubbed the inaugural “Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship” — with heavyweight and light heavyweight crowns in play — it's a made-for-TV deal, to air on CBS over two weekends this spring.

The event, staged at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, has captured the attention of the suits at NFL headquarters. The NFL's gambling policy, of course, prohibits players from appearing at casinos as part of promotional events.

According to the NFL, players participating in this specific event — without pre-approval — are in violation of the gambling policy and subject to discipline.

“Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy,” Joe Lockhart, the NFL's executive vice president for communications and public affairs, told USA TODAY Sports. “No one sought pre-approval.”

With discipline perhaps coming in the form of a fine, the stage may be set for another skirmish between the flamboyant Harrison and his friends in New York.

Harrison, a vocal critic of Commissioner Roger Goodell who has had a series of differences with the NFL over a range of issues, coached one of the teams in the event. His counterpart is Marshawn Lynch, the free-spirited running back who received permission from the Seattle Seahawks last week to visit the Oakland Raiders as he contemplates coming out of retirement.

Other notable participants: Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, Raiders punter Marquette King and defensive end Mario Edwards, and New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung.

And what event at a casino would be complete without the presence of a guy nicknamed, “Lucky,” as in Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead.

“This is great exposure for all involved,” said Alan Brickman, co-owner of the California-based company, Encinal Entertainment, that put on the show.

In addition to funneling half of the $100,000 in first-place prize money to charity, with the Give Back Foundation charged to support foundations in the players' names, Brickman sells the TV package as a chance “to get to know the players behind the scenes.”

Brickman disputes the contention that pre-approval wasn't sought from the NFL. He said that beginning in January, he engaged with two departments within the league and tried to strike a deal to include the NFL as a partner with the event.

The NFL didn't sign up. Yet Brickman maintains that during communication with the league, guidelines were suggested that included showing no images during the broadcast of any gambling-related activities or any alcohol. He said the power was turned off on gambling machines in the vicinity of the events being taped.

“With a team coming here, I'm sure they're branding it as a family destination,” Brickman said from Las Vegas on Friday night.

In the big picture, the arm wrestling event is a fresh test of the mettle of the NFL's gambling policy.

Remember, two years ago the league essentially shut down a fantasy football convention that was connected to then-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, warning players of fines and/or suspensions if they participated in the event in Las Vegas that wasn't even to be actually held at a casino — although it was to be staged at a venue owned by a casino, Sands.

It would have been consistent with the Romo case for the NFL to try to squash the arm wrestling, too. But apparently, there was some communication breakdown as league officials insist that they were unaware of the event until the middle of this week.

In any event, as it stands now, even with the Oakland Raiders formally approved last month for a move to Las Vegas in 2020, the NFL is hardly relaxing a gambling policy that prohibits association with casinos or other gambling establishments.

“We did not change any of our gambling policies in the context of the Raiders relocation,” Goodell said in late March, as the NFL owners meetings wrapped up in Phoenix. “It wasn't necessary and the Raiders didn't ask us to do that. We don't see changing our current policies.”

The NFL has a long history of opposing gambling, particularly sports books, which is why any association with casinos is frowned upon. Yet there's seemingly a much grayer area in play now, with the Raiders headed to Las Vegas.