Penn State wide receiver Godwin getting many looks as draft nears

While compiling a recent mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. penciled in Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin's name next to the Steelers in the second round with the 62nd overall pick.

Kiper then remembered he needed to slot in some players at other positions, and Godwin got bumped past the Steelers and out of the round.

The prognostication could play out in real life. As much as the Steelers would like to add a wide receiver early and as much as Godwin possesses the skill set they covet, other positional needs could push drafting a pass-catching threat into a later round.

Kiper knows this much: Don't expect Godwin to be around when the Steelers draft again in the third with the 94th and 105th overall picks.

“I didn't feel good taking him out of the second round,” Kiper said. “I still could see him going late second, early third.”

Godwin is a 6-foot-1, 209-pound target who decided to leave Penn State as an underclassmen after catching nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl loss to USC. CBSSports.com projects Godwin as the No. 5 receiver in the draft and a second-round pick.

The Steelers thought highly enough of Godwin that they met with him at the NFL Combine and then invited him April 6 for a predraft visit to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley also scouted Godwin at Penn State's pro day.

Although the Steelers have Sammie Coates, Eli Rogers, Cobi Hamilton, Demarcus Ayers, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter and possibly Martavis Bryant on the roster, they would like to add a playmaker opposite All-Pro Antonio Brown. Bryant is an uncertainty because of his drug suspension and Coates because of injuries that crippled his production after the fifth week of the season. The other receivers are slot or depth options.

“We're just looking for talented guys who know how to get open, know how to catch the ball, can catch the ball in traffic, and can do something with the ball after they catch it,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said.

Godwin would seem like an ideal fit. As a sophomore, he had 69 catches for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, when Penn State won the Big Ten championship, Godwin had 59 receptions for 982 yards but scored 11 touchdowns.

Asked at the NFL Combine what he wants to impress upon teams interested in drafting him, Godwin said, “mainly that I'm an all-around receiver,” he said. “I'm not afraid to do the dirty work. I'm not afraid to block. I take a lot of pride in blocking, in being at the right place at the right time, making contested catches and things that I've proven that I can do in my college career.”

At Penn State, Godwin also seemed to save his best for big situations. He surpassed 100 yards receiving in all three of his bowl appearances. His performance against USC came after he spent the previous night throwing up from a stomach virus.

Godwin said he had already decided to declare for the draft before he torched the Trojans.

“Not one game is going to make or break your decision to when it comes to declaring for the NFL,” he said. “It definitely was a good note to go out on.”

Before the NFL Combine, Godwin spent a few weeks working out under the tutelage of former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson. The work paid dividends. Godwin had some eye-opening performances at the combine, posting the fifth-best 40-yard dash time among receivers at 4.42 seconds.

Godwin also tied for second among players at his position with 19 repetitions in the bench press and had the best time (4.0 seconds) in the 20-yard shuttle.

The question is whether Godwin's performance in the “Underwear Olympics” translates onto the field.

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock is a believer. Although Washington's John Ross set the combine record with a 4.22 time in the 40, Mayock had this to say: “From a football perspective, (Godwin had) a more impressive 40 time for me.”

Kiper also seems to be in Godwin's corner.

“No question, he's a competitor,” Kiper said. “But does he play quite as fast? You could argue he doesn't. But I saw a couple of games when I went back and looked (at tape) and he did. That USC game, he was phenomenal. He looked like a first-rounder in that game.”

