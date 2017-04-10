Steelers host Peterman, FCS outside linebacker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt's Nathan Peterman became the latest quarterback to conduct an official predraft visit with the Steelers, meeting with team officials Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Also visiting the South Side facility was Eastern Washington outside linebacker Sam Ebukam.

Peterman joins Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and Tennessee's Josh Dobbs as quarterbacks to be formally interviewed by the Steelers. Peterman doesn't count against the predraft allotment of 30 interviews because he went to Pitt.

CBSSports.com projects Peterman as the No. 6 quarterback prospect and a candidate to be selected in the third or fourth round.

On Friday, franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced he would return in 2017 for a 14th NFL season, but the Steelers could be in the market to draft his eventual successor. Backup Landry Jones and third-stringer Zach Mettenberger also are under contract.

As a redshirt senior, Peterman passed for 2,855 yards and completed 60.5 percent of his attempts for Pitt. He threw 27 touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

Ebukam, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound outside linebacker, had 24 career sacks at Eastern Washington, an FCS school. He was not invited to the NFL Combine but ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash at the school's pro day. He is viewed as a seventh-round pick or undrafted free agent.

Counting Ebukam, the Steelers have conducted 14 of their 30 predraft visits.