NFL Draft preview: Ranking the wide receivers

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 wide receivers available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers and a local product to watch.

1. Corey Davis

Western Michigan, 6-3, 209

Ridiculously productive (the all-time leader in FBS career receiving yards with 5,285), Davis was a star from the start in the MAC and played for a 13-1 Cotton Bowl team as a senior. Offseason ankle surgery isn't a long-term concern, but it did prevent him from working out for teams.

2. Mike Williams

Clemson, 6-4, 218

The seemingly annual stud Clemson wideout, Williams has ideal size and — while not a true burner — enough speed to make for a polished package. A neck injury caused him to miss virtually all of the 2015 season, otherwise he would likely have been a first-round pick last year.

3. John Ross

Washington, 5-11, 188

Ross had this year's combine's most memorable moment when he ran a 4.22 in the 40. Twenty-two of his career 114 receptions went for touchdowns; two of 14 receptions the past two seasons did. Ross also had a kick-return touchdown in each of the three seasons he played.

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster

USC, 6-1, 215

Strong, powerful receiver who has been on the draft radar since his true freshman season in 2014, Smith-Schuster isn't the fastest receiver in this draft but is an Anquan Boldin-type who is viewed by many as a can't-miss as, at minimum, a starting-caliber NFL receiver.

5. Curtis Samuel

Ohio State, 5-11, 196

Polarizing draft figure because he was more of a runner (97 carries, 771 rushing yards last season) than a true receiver. But with 4.31 speed and big-school receiving production (74 catches, 865 yards in 2016), some team will be smitten with Samuel and find a way to use him.

6. Zay Jones

East Carolina, 6-2, 201

Jones set FBS records for receptions in a season (158 in 2016) and receptions in a career (399). But Jones was not a big-play threat in college (10.7 yards per catch, just 23 touchdowns among all those catches). High-floor, low-ceiling prospect.

7. Cooper Kupp

Eastern Washington, 6-2, 204

Yet another record-breaking, extremely productive available receiver, Kupp broke the FCS records for career receptions (428), receiving yards (6,464) and receiving touchdowns (73). A slot receiver in college, questions about the level of his competition were answered by big games against Pac-12 opponents.

8. Chris Godwin

Penn State, 6-1, 209

Godwin was the lone bright spot for the poor PSU passing offense of 2015 — and he shined again for a Big Ten champion team last season (11 TDs). With sure hands, surprising speed (4.42) and knack for big games (460 yards in three bowl games), Godwin figures to be a Day 2 pick.

9. ArDarius Stewart

Alabama, 5-11, 204

Rarely does an Alabama receiver light up the stat sheet, but Stewart was an All-SEC honoree despite missing three games (two via injury, one via suspension) and having a freshman quarterback. Seen as a physical receiver without top-end speed.

10. Chad Hansen

California, 6-2, 202

Hansen had 92 catches, 1,249 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in only 10 games (ankle injury) as a redshirt junior last season. His combine workout figures ranged from average to middling – except in the quickness categories (cone drill, 20-yard shuttle), a good sign for a taller player.

Best Fit for Steelers

Kenny Golladay

Northern Illinois, 6-4, 218

The Steelers found a possible Hall of Fame receiver in the late rounds from a MAC school. Golladay is a much different style player than Antonio Brown because of his height. But with uncertainty surrounding the likes of Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates, Golladay is a possible replacement.

One to Watch

Dede Westbrook

Oklahoma, 6-0, 178

The highest finisher in 2016 Heisman voting among non-quarterbacks, Westbrook led Power 5 conference players in receiving yards (1,524) and receiving touchdowns (17, tied). No one with as many catches (80) had a better average (19.1), either. A slight frame, though, prevents him from being an early-round pick.

Homegrown

Shelton Gibson

West Virginia, 5-11, 191

It's possible Gibson is nabbed earlier than expected because many teams obsess over speed — and Gibson has it. But a disappointing 4.50 in the 40 at the combine took away some of his allure. In games, though, Gibson showed breakaway speed.