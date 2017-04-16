NFL Draft preview: Ranking the quarterbacks

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 quarterbacks available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers and a local product to watch

1. Mitchell Trubisky North Carolina, 6-2, 222

In what is considered a weak year at the position, Trubisky is likely the top quarterback drafted. Put it this way: he couldn't win the starting job in college until his third season, and he wasn't considered one of the top two quarterbacks in his conference when he did start.

2. Deshaun Watson Clemson, 6-2, 221

Watson had a markedly more decorated college career than Trubisky — but that doesn't necessarily translate into being the better pro. Watson played well in the past two national title games, winning against Alabama in January. He will have to adapt to pro-style offenses.

3. Patrick Mahomes Texas Tech, 6-2, 225

Mahomes had oodles of raw yardage and touchdown passes in college, and he has a canon for an arm that is considered highly accurate. His “gunslinger” mentality can be polarizing — it can be endearing or a turn-off for prospective coaches. Above-average athleticism.

4. DeShone Kizer Notre Dame, 6-4, 233

Height, build, arm strength, mobility, work ethic — Kizer seems to have it all. So why did his Fighting Irish go 4-8 this past season? And why was Kizer, in multiple instances, benched? No matter the answers, the consensus seems to be this redshirt sophomore still needs some polish.

5. Davis Webb California, 6-5, 229

Mahomes' former backup at Teas Tech, Webb is another quarterback prospect for whom there are questions as to why he couldn't hold onto a starting gig in college. After the top four QBs, there's jockeying among a group of several to be the fifth off the board.

6. Nathan Peterman Pitt, 6-2, 226

Arguably one of the fastest movers up the quarterbacks' draft board, Peterman resurrected his college career at Pitt. In 24 starts for the Panthers he had 47 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. Intelligence and intangibles are pluses, too.

7. Brad Kaaya Miami, 6-4, 214

It's generally accepted Kaaya has the physical tools and background to become an NFL starter. A starter from the beginning as a true freshman (he left college after his junior season) and improved through his time in Coral Gables. Still, questions remain when it comes to pocket presence.

8. Joshua Dobbs Tennessee, 6-3, 216

One of the more intriguing prospects because he has the height, pedigree (a highly-rated recruit and two-year SEC starter), athletic ability (831 yards, 12 touchdowns rushing) and intangibles (aerospace engineering major, for example). But Dobbs was inconsistent at times in college.

9. Chad Kelly Mississippi, 6-2, 224

The nephew and godson of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Chad arguably has first-round pure passer's talent. But he has some off-field red flags (transfer from Clemson, a restaurant altercation in Buffalo and an incident at a high school game of his brother). Plus, he's recovering from a torn ACL.

10. Jerod Evans Virginia Tech, 6-3, 232

Evans spent one highly productive season at Virginia Tech after transferring from junior college. He has the size, athletic ability (846 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns) and arm strength, but his accuracy is in question. His ACC passing numbers appear legit: 3,546 yards, 29 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Best Fit for Steelers

Alek Torgersen Penn, 6-3, 230

The Steelers obviously do not need a starter immediately and any quarterback they draft will be a developmental one. So why not give an Ivy leaguer a shot? Torgersen set school passing records at Penn, and he can run well for a man his size.

One to Watch

C.J. Beathard Iowa, 6-2, 219

The grandson of former NFL general manager Bobby, this Beathard played in an NFL-style offense in college. His production slipped as a senior after leading Iowa to the Rose Bowl in 2015. Beathard is thought to have intangibles and can throw from in and out of the pocket.

Homegrown

Dillon Buechel Duquesne, 6-4, 200

A Montour graduate, Buechel was a four-year college starter who finished as the Northeast Conference's career passing record-holder. He has NFL size, and scouts from more than a dozen teams watched him closely at Duquesne's pro day last month.