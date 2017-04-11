Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers host two more pass rushers
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:24 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

With the NFL draft little more than two weeks away, the Steelers continue to hone in on defensive players that can rush the quarterback.

The latest predraft visitors to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday were Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams and Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Of the 19 players invited to the complex for predraft visits, six have been pass rushers.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Williams is considered a first-round talent – he had 10.5 sacks as a junior and 9 as a senior – but he doesn't come without baggage.

Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge in 2016, and he admitted at the NFL Combine that he failed multiple drug tests at Alabama, although he never was suspended by the team.

“As a young player, I've made some decisions that I've grown from,” Williams said at the combine.

Kpassagnon had 11 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2016 at Villanova. Although he is considered a mid-round draft pick, Kpassagnon has drawn considerable interest on the predraft circuit. He entered the week with at least eight visits scheduled.

Excluding three players with local ties who don't count against the allotment total, the Steelers have used 16 of 30 visits.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.