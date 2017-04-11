Steelers host two more pass rushers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the NFL draft little more than two weeks away, the Steelers continue to hone in on defensive players that can rush the quarterback.

The latest predraft visitors to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday were Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams and Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Of the 19 players invited to the complex for predraft visits, six have been pass rushers.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Williams is considered a first-round talent – he had 10.5 sacks as a junior and 9 as a senior – but he doesn't come without baggage.

Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge in 2016, and he admitted at the NFL Combine that he failed multiple drug tests at Alabama, although he never was suspended by the team.

“As a young player, I've made some decisions that I've grown from,” Williams said at the combine.

Kpassagnon had 11 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2016 at Villanova. Although he is considered a mid-round draft pick, Kpassagnon has drawn considerable interest on the predraft circuit. He entered the week with at least eight visits scheduled.

Excluding three players with local ties who don't count against the allotment total, the Steelers have used 16 of 30 visits.

