Steelers

Steelers host two cornerbacks in predraft visits
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Getty Images
Penn State's Saquon Barkley stiff-arms Minnesota's Jalen Myrick in the first half Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in University Park.

Updated 1 hour ago

Until Wednesday, the Steelers had used just one of their predraft visits to host a cornerback.

That changed when Minnesota's Jaylen Myrick and West Virginia's Rasul Douglas visited the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The cornerbacks were among four players hosted by the Steelers. The others were tight end Jason Croom of Tennessee and outside linebacker Keion Adams of Western Michigan.

The Steelers are expected to take a cornerback early in the draft, and Myrick is projected as a second-day pick. He ran the second-fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine at 4.28 seconds. Only John Ross' record-breaking time of 4.22 seconds was faster.

At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Myrick may be a better fit at slot corner rather than the outside. Aging William Gay and untested former second-rounder Senquez Golson are the Steelers' options in the slot.

In his final year at Minnesota, Myrick had 12 passes defensed that included one interception.

Analysts have Douglas (6-2, 209) slotted to be drafted in the third or fourth round. As a senior, he had eight interceptions and eight pass breakups to rank among the national leaders.

Adams and Croom are considered late-round draft picks or undrafted free agents.

Adams had 7.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss last season at Western Michigan. On his NFL Combine draft bio, his player comparison is the Steelers' Arthur Moats. He is the seventh pass rusher the Steelers have brought in for a predraft visit.

Croom had just 21 catches as a senior at Tennessee after missing his junior year with a knee injury. However, he was named the MVP of the Tropical Bowl all-star game after catching two touchdown passes.

The Steelers have used 20 of their 30 allotted predraft visits, not counting three players with local ties the team has hosted.

