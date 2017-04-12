Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Former Steelers executive Tom Modrak dies
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
In this April 20, 2004, file photo, Buffalo Bills assistant general manager and chief scout Tom Modrak works in his office at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Longtime NFL scouting and personnel specialist Tom Modrak, who broke into the league with his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 74. Modrak died at his home near St. Augustine, Florida, on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, as a result of a neurological disease discovered late last year.

Tom Modrak, a Carrick native who rose from part-time scout with the Steelers to become an NFL general manager during a four-decade pro football career, died Tuesday at his home near St. Augustine, Fla. He was 74.

Modrak, a 1965 IUP graduate, began his NFL career in 1973 scouting for the Steelers. He worked with the BLESTO scouting combine before rejoining the Steelers as a full-time pro scout in 1978.

During two decades with the Steelers, Modrak also served as the team's director of pro scouting and oversaw the college personnel department for nine seasons.

“Tom Modrak was an integral part of our personnel team for more than 20 years,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “He then came back to BLESTO in recent years and continued to make important contributions. He helped the Steelers organization in many different ways throughout his career, all of which are greatly appreciated.”

In 1998, Modrak was hired as Philadelphia Eagles general manager. After being fired in 2001, he spent 10 seasons as the Buffalo Bills' vice president of college scouting. In May 2012, Modrak returned to BLESTO as the scouting service's executive director.

“Tom Modrak led a remarkable career as an NFL personnel executive and influenced the scouting business and a countless number of scouts along the way,” said Bills general manager Doug Whaley, an Upper St. Clair and Pitt graduate. “ Since we met more than 22 years ago in Pittsburgh, he was instrumental in helping me establish a career as an NFL personnel executive.

“Tom played a pivotal role in recommending me for my first full-time job in Seattle. I will fondly remember our friendship and the memories we shared. Tom was a devoted family man and well-liked by so many people.”

