Steelers

Rooney's legacy transcends Steelers organization

Tory N. Parrish | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Arthur Carron, Social & Personal
Ambassador Dan Rooney and his wife Patricia at the US Ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Dan Rooney's legacy went far beyond the Pittsburgh Steelers and their six Super Bowl wins.

The North Side native and chairman of the football team died Thursday at age 84, but his dedication to the Pittsburgh community through volunteerism and financial support lives on, according to leaders at several educational and community service organizations.

"His servant leadership is an amazing example of how our community works together to address issues," said Colleen Fedor, executive director of the Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern PA.

In 1995, Rooney began serving as a founding co-chair of the Hill District-based nonprofit, which supports programs that mentor more than 20,000 children in the region.

 

EDITORIAL: Rooney was Pittsburgh's ambassador to the world

 

Rooney developed a strong leadership team to help the organization start on the right footing and used his prominence to help spread the word about the importance of mentorship, Fedor said.

"Dan Rooney, when he spoke, people listened ... they knew he was speaking from his heart," she said.

Rooney also had been a strong advocate for promoting the culture of Ireland. President Obama appointed him as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland in 2009, and Rooney held the position until 2012.

In 1976, Rooney and Anthony J.F. O'Reilly, former president of H.J. Heinz Co., co-founded what was then called the Ireland Fund, which promoted peace, culture and charity in Ireland. In 1987, it merged with the American Irish Fund to form the American Ireland Fund, which has raised $550 million for thousands of organizations across the world.

Now known as the Ireland Funds, the organization has chapters in 12 countries, but its headquarters remains in Pittsburgh.

Rooney had remained actively involved in the organization, said Ireland Funds Chief Executive Officer Kieran McLoughlin, a Dublin, Ireland, native who met Rooney 20 years ago.

Rooney was "an extraordinary man, wonderful man. One of the most selfless, decent, generous people you could meet. Utterly fair. Always concerned, particularly for the underdog," he said.

Rooney graduated from North Catholic High School, formerly in Troy Hill, in 1950, and Duquesne University in 1955.

He was a strong supporter of both schools, officials said.

He helped to lead the development of Duquesne's football stadium, which was named Arthur J. Rooney Field in honor of his father, who founded the Steelers.

The completion of Rooney Field in 1993 enabled the team to play football on campus for the first time since 1929, according to the university.

"The ways in which Dan Rooney has helped to lift up the people of Western Pennsylvania, his alma mater and those fortunate enough to have known him are far too great to enumerate. We will miss him deeply; yet we will be forever grateful that God put him in our midst," Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said in a statement Thursday.

Rooney and his wife, Patricia, provided funding for the upgrade of the athletic fields and library at his former high school, which was renamed Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School when it was relocated to Cranberry in 2012. The school declined to disclose the amount of the donation.

The school's library is named after Patricia Rooney, and an Ambassador Dan Rooney Sports Complex is planned.

"Mr. Rooney was North Catholic and everything it stands for. (His) graciousness to his alma mater was unmatched. Never wanting any recognition, Mr. Rooney loved the Scarlet and Gold like no other," said Mike Burrell, athletic director at North Catholic.

Rooney served on the board of the Extra Mile Education Foundation, a Downtown-based organization that provides tuition assistance to children from low-income families to attend Catholic schools.

Rooney belonged to St. Peter Parish on the North Side and attended Mass daily, said Bishop David A. Zubik, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Zubik met Rooney in the 1980s when he was serving as administrative secretary to then-Pittsburgh Bishop Donald W. Wuerl, the bishop said.

Rooney was a quintessential Pittsburgher who, though serious about the success of the Steelers, remained humble, Zubik said.

"Every time, I would meet Mr. Rooney, he was that way. Even after he became ambassador to Ireland, that did not change. He was always proud to be a Pittsburgher, and he was always proud to be a Catholic," he said.

Tory N. Parrish is a staff writer for upgruv.com , a property of 535Media.

