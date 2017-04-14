Zubik: Steelers chairman Rooney 'a quintessential Pittsburgher'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bishop David Zubik called Dan Rooney “a quintessential Pittsburgher” while remembering the Steelers' chairman on Good Friday.

The leader of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh issued the following statement on Rooney's death:

“Dan Rooney was a quintessential Pittsburgher who showed us how to lead with humility and faith.

“He was a living embodiment of Jesus' command to take the lowest seats at the table. Despite all of his accomplishments, he was never about promoting Dan Rooney. He was always about “the other” — whether that meant the Steelers, his country or his family.

“His faith in God was primary. Jesus was as real and dear to him as his wife and family. That showed in his participation at daily Mass. It also showed in his commitment to social justice principles, such as the Rooney Rule ensuring that people of every color had opportunities to lead in the NFL. He knew what it meant to follow the Son of God who died and rose for him.

“How providential that Dan would pass during the holiest week of the Christian year.”