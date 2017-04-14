Former Steeler Tunch Ilkin: Rooney was a man of humility

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Labor unrest often can pull apart the fabric of a business.

In the case of Dan Rooney's Steelers, it might have made his organization stronger.

During the players' strike of 1987, union representative and former Steelers offensive tackle Tunch Ilkin was looking for a place for the replacement team to practice. Three Rivers Stadium was off-limits, but there was a field only a few blocks away on the North Side.

One day, Ilkin's telephone rang. It was Rooney.

The conversation is embedded in Ilkin's memory, and he related it Friday, a day after the Steelers chairman died at the age of 84.

“I heard you're looking for field,” Rooney said to Ilkin.

“Yes, I am,” he replied.

“'There's a key on Maryanne's (his secretary) desk to the field on the North Side,” Rooney said. “'You didn't get it from me.' “

When the strike ended, Ilkin stopped by Rooney's office.

“Is everything OK?” Rooney asked.

“I said, 'There's one thing that's bothering me,' “ Ilkin said. “I went out (during the strike) with 45 guys. I know each one of them is not going to be welcomed back in. That's hard for me to swallow.”

Rooney agreed and said, “What if I gave each player who gets cut two game checks?”

“One-eighth of their salary,” Ilkin said. “That was more than fair.”

Ilkin said several union reps from other teams were worried about getting released due to their involvement as a labor leader.

“That thought never entered my mind,” said Ilkin, who played six more seasons in Pittsburgh.

Now the color analyst for Steelers radio broadcasts, Ilkin was in Dallas with the team before Super Bowl XLV in 2011 when a blizzard struck.

Despite the snow, Ilkin was taking his daily one-hour walk one morning when he sees a man and a woman coming toward him.

“I can tell they're not young and they have a shawl over the two of them,” he said. “As they get closer, I realize it's Mr. and Mrs. (Patricia) Rooney.”

Ilkin asked why they were walking in a blizzard. Rooney told them, “We're coming back from Mass.”

Said Ilkin: “It's almost like Jerry Jones (owner of the Dallas Cowboys), everywhere he goes, he has this entourage and fleet of limos.

“Here's Mr. Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, walking back from Mass in a blizzard like it was the most natural thing in the world. Which it was.”

Jeannette's Dick Hoak, who spent 45 years playing and coaching for Rooney, tells a similar story.

During the 1970s, the Super Bowl-champion Steelers and many of their wives were riding a bus back to Pittsburgh after a visit to the White House.

When the bus stopped for food and drink, Rooney and coach Chuck Noll -- no one else -- got out, went inside and returned with the groceries.

“If you didn't know he was the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you would have thought he was some guy who lived next door to you,” Hoak said.

Ilkin wasn't there, but Hoak's story doesn't surprise him.

“The humility is what makes him so endearing to everybody,” Ilkin said. “You just go, 'Wow.' “