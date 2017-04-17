Oklahoma RB Mixon faces drop in NFL Draft because of domestic violence incident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If character wasn't a factor, Joe Mixon would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

If not for that horrific video that was released to the public in December, Mixon would be looking forward to millions of dollars in salary and endorsements that come with being a high draft pick.

Alas, character counts in the NFL — now more than ever — and that video did go viral, and the former Oklahoma running back is paying a steep price for his actions.

A domestic violence incident from July 2014, in which Mixon punched a female student in the face after she shoved him, is impacting his career nearly three years later. Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season because of the incident, but since the video of his punch wasn't released by law enforcement officials until late last year, his employment future also is at stake.

When the draft arrives next week, Mixon probably will have to wait until Friday, when the second and third rounds are held, to hear his name called as teams debate the merits of choosing such a controversial player amid fan backlash.

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock called Mixon the “poster boy” for prospects caught in the weight of the character-versus-talent scale.

“Some owners already have taken him off the board. That's a fact,” Mayock said. “The rest of the teams are going to have to vet him and make a determination.”

Draft experts gush over the 6-foot-1, 228-pound Mixon's raw talent, his ability to run around and through Big 12 defenders while at Oklahoma. He rushed for 1,274 yards, averaging nearly 7 yards per carry, with 10 touchdowns last year. He also averaged 194 all-purpose yards a game.

Mixon's draft rating is on par with other first-round talent such as Florida State's Dalvin Cook, LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey.

“Taking away his off-the-field stuff, he may be the most talented running back in the class,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said. “He has all the traits you look for in a big-time, No. 1 running back.

“He's big, he's fast, he's physical, he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He's also an impact player in the return game.”

At the NFL Combine in February, Mixon was noticeably absent. Because of the domestic violence incident, the league did not extend him an invitation.

Teams had to catch Mixon at Oklahoma's pro day, and he did not disappoint. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and delivered a 35-inch vertical jump. NFL.com compares Mixon's skill set coming out of the draft to the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell.

“Mixon is a first-round talent, but at what point can you take him?” Mayock said. “It's a lot like medical, the character issue. All that stuff gets vetted. Some teams say he's off the board. Other teams say just grade the player. Other teams say it's a sliding scale.”

Mixon's situation is reminiscent of last year when Tyreek Hill, arrested for domestic violence while at Oklahoma State, lasted until the fifth round when he was selected by Kansas City. With the Chiefs, Hill became an All-Pro return specialist as a rookie.

“I would just say that you have to do your homework,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That's what we did with Tyreek, and it's worked out so far.”

Also weighing against Mixon is the depth of the draft class and the quantity of runners in it.

“One of the best I've seen in years,” Mayock said.

Several teams have hosted Mixon for predraft visits. The Steelers, who are expected to draft a running back in the middle rounds, have not been one of them.

“I thought Joe was a nice young man,” said Vance Joseph, the Denver Broncos' first-year coach, who met with Mixon. “Obviously, he had an issue three or four years ago, but he's owned it. We brought Joe in because he didn't go to the combine. We brought him in and talked to him for a day. He's owned it. He's been remorseful for his mistake.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.