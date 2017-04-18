Tight end crop in NFL Draft among deepest ever

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NFL teams looking to draft the next Rob Gronkowski may have hit the jackpot with this year's crop of tight ends.

The class is considered not only top heavy, but features depth that carries well beyond the first round.

“All the way through, this is one of the best groups we've seen in a long time,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “We haven't seen guys like that very often.”

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. agrees.

“I haven't seen tight ends in past years with this much multidimensional talent,” he said.

After tight ends were ignored in the first round in the past two drafts, the position has two players graded as opening-rounders and the possibility exists three could go that high for the first time since 2003.

In a recent dueling mock draft between Kiper and ESPN counterpart Todd McShay, they had four tight ends listed among the top 51 picks: Alabama's O.J. Howard, Miami's David Njoku, Mississippi's Evan Engram and Division II Ashland's Adam Shaheen.

“I mean, this is a great tight end class,” NFL Network's Mike Mayock said. “You can get second-, third-round tight ends that make a lot of sense.”

As the NFL trended toward being a pass-first league, the tight end continued to be ignored high in the draft in recent seasons. Even Gronkowski, perhaps the top pass-catching tight end in NFL history, was a second-round selection.

Consider in the past 10 years, just six tight ends were selected in the first round, no more than one taken per season. Or that just three tight ends warranted a top-10 pick since '97: Kellen Winslow Jr. (No. 6 in 2004), Vernon Davis (No. 6 in 2006) and Eric Ebron (No. 10 in 2014).

Howard, easily the top-graded tight end at 6-foot-6, 251 pounds, could break that streak. Kiper has teetered between slotting Howard at No. 6 to the New York Jets and No. 10 to the Buffalo Bills, McShay has him going No. 12 to the Cleveland Browns.

“I think he's one of the top five, six, seven players in this draft,” Kiper said.

Howard caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns in his final year at Alabama, and he was the offensive MVP of the national championship game the previous season when he totaled 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns among five catches.

“He wasn't utilized as much as he should have been,” Kiper said. “He's a matchup nightmare. I said all year he should catch six, seven, eight passes a game. He wasn't targeted nearly enough.”

Njoku, the redshirt sophomore from Miami, is slotted as a likely top-20 pick, with Tampa Bay projected to take him at 19th overall. An inviting target at 6-4, 246 pounds, he caught 43 passes for 698 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year with the Hurricanes.

“He's got All-Pro potential,” Jeremiah said. “He could be a dominating player at the position.”

Rated a top-35 prospect by the ESPN experts, Engram (6-3, 234) also could sneak into the first round. He considered declaring for the draft after his junior year, but stayed at Mississippi and became an All-American. As a senior, he caught a team-high 65 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.

One has to go back to 2003 to find three first-round tight ends: Jeremy Shockey, Daniel Graham and Jerramy Stevens.

Shaheen has risen up draft boards in the second round because of his 6-6, 280-pound frame.

“He's very athletic,” Jeremiah said. “He hasn't got it all figured out, but the effort is there.”

A wild card is Michigan's Jake Butt, the Big Ten tight end of the year as a junior and senior. Butt, however, tore his ACL in the Citrus Bowl.

“It's going to be fascinating to see where he goes,” Jeremiah said. “He's somebody that plays with his hand in the ground, a big guy, can do the blocking stuff you want him to do, but also is a good option route guy from a tight end standpoint.”