NFL DRaft preview: ranking the running backs

1. Leonard Fournette

LSU, 6-0, 240

The NFL's website chose Bo Jackson as its player comparable to Fournette. He's that much of a generational talent with pure power and athleticism for his size. A red flag? Injury concerns and related questions about how long his physical style can hold up.

2. Dalvin Cook

Florida State, 5-10, 210

In most years, Cook could be the consensus to be the top back off the board — his scouting comparables include perennial former All-Pros Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James. He's not as powerful as Fournette, but breathtakingly quick in small spaces.

3. Christian McCaffrey

Stanford, 5-11, 202

One of college football's most recognizable players in recent years, McCaffrey might not be high on some team's draft boards. For some, he's an irresistible toy for a savvy offensive coordinator to use as a matchup nightmare. Very athletic, and he can return kicks and punts.

4. Alvin Kamara

Tennessee, 5-10, 214

Kamara began his college career at Alabama, was suspended (twice) and got hurt. He ended his career with two seasons at Tennessee, where he was primarily a backup. His skillset is ideal for modern NFL offenses, and he averaged a touchdown every 12.3 touches on offense, plus had a 10.9-yard average on punt returns.

5. D'Onta Foreman

Texas, 6-0, 233

Foreman was a breakout star in 2016 with 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He's fast enough for a power back, but questions need answered about his receiving ability and pass protection.

6. Samaje Perine

Oklahoma, 5-11, 233

Another physical runner who set an NCAA record with a 427-yard game in 2014. Although he has average speed by NFL standards, Perine could fit in with the right scheme and with the right complementary back.

7. Joe Mixon

Oklahoma, 6-1, 226

One of the draft's most intriguing storylines is where will Mixon end up. On pure talent, he's toward the top of this list. But a 2014 incident in which he punched a woman — a video of it was released — will dramatically impact his draft slot (if he gets drafted).

8. Kareem Hunt

Toledo, 5-10, 216

Hunt amassed nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season, and he appears to have what it takes to contribute in the NFL under the right circumstances and scheme. He doesn't appear to be a three-down back, not that many of those exist.

9. Wayne Gallman

Clemson, 6-0, 215

Somehow an all-ACC running back playing for a team that was in the national title game the past two seasons flew under the radar, but Gallman has all the traits of an NFL runner.

10. Marlon Mack

South Florida, 5-11, 213

Mack probably won't be a 20-touch-a-game guy, but there's big-play potential, and he certainly can fill a valuable role. He had three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is deceptively adept at making tacklers miss.

Best Fit for Steelers

Jeremy McNichols

Boise State, 5-9, 214

With 88 receptions over the past two seasons, McNichols has proven he's capable in the passing game, though scouts give mixed reviews to his pass protection skills. He missed just one of 35 career games. The Steelers covet durability at running back.

One to Watch

Donnel Pumphrey

San Diego State, 5-8, 176

The FBS all-time leading rusher, Pumphrey had an other-worldly 6,405 career rushing yards, including 2,133 as a senior. The size, of course, is the concern. A 4.48 in the 40 in a 5-8 package isn't wowing scouts, but there's obvious there.

Homegrown

James Conner

Pitt, 6-1, 233

By now, Conner's remarkable cancer-beating, position-switching, touchdown-accumulating story is well-known. And a generation ago, he might have been a first-round pick. Though not the prototype for today's speed- and pass-heavy NFL, Conner will capture the longing of some team and become a useful pro running back.