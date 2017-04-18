NFL Draft preview: Ranking the tight ends

1. O.J. Howard Alabama, 6-6, 251

The MVP of the 2015 season national title game (208 receiving yards, two touchdowns in the win against Clemson), pure talent is not an issue for Howard. He's the consensus top tight end available for this draft — but is a lack of copious career college production a red flag?

2. David Njoku Miami, 6-4, 246

By appearances (a chiseled muscular frame) and pedigree (national high school high jump champion), Njoku perhaps is the best pure pound-for-pound athlete in the draft. But he never wrested a full-time No. 1 tight end job to himself in college, and he couldn't block Pitt's Ejuan Price.

3. Evan Engram Mississippi, 6-3, 234

In terms of receiving ability alone, Engram likely would be considered at the top of the tight end class. Blocking is the question mark. An All-American as a senior, Engram has the look of a big wide receiver and has the potential to be a matchup problem for NFL defenses.

4. Gerald Everett South Alabama, 6-3, 239

It's only a matter of time early in Day 2 when a team smitten with Everett's skillset jumps at the chance to take him. The former-basketball-player-who-found-football-late style of tight end, Everett quickly showed instincts as a pass-catcher — and his blocking is underrated.

5. Jake Butt Michigan, 6-5, 246

A torn ACL in the Orange Bowl scuttled the audition/workout regime for Butt. A four-year starter and a two-time Big Ten TE of the year, Butt has the look of your father's generation of a prototypical NFL tight end. He isn't a home-run threat but can move the proverbial chains.

6. Adam Shaheen Ashland, 6-6, 278

Shaheen might be the first former Pitt-Johnstown basketball player to be taken in an NFL Draft (he transferred schools and sports after one year). Shaheen had 26 touchdowns the past two seasons. As NFL.com put it: “He's a pass-catching tight end in a Y- (blocking-) tight end's body.”

7. Bucky Hodges Virginia Tech, 6-6, 257

A quarterback in high school, Hodges has an eye-catching skillset that quickly allowed him to — after a redshirt year — become a freshman all-American at a new position. He topped 40 catches all three college seasons and has the length and athleticism to be a playmaker. But can he block in the NFL?

8. Jordan Leggett Clemson, 6-5, 258

By way of size, measurables and production at a national-championship program, Leggett seemingly is the total package. But the dreaded “effort” and “Does he have a love of the game?” questions and labels persist — as judged by the nickname “Lazy Leggett.” If those questions are answered, look out.

9. Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas, 6-5, 252

Sprinkle won't wow anyone with speed (though he did lead the SEC among tight ends in receptions and touchdowns in 2015). But for the pro-style game, his blocking/pass-catching combination still works. His stock might have been harmed by a December suspension for shoplifting.

10. Michael Roberts Toledo, 6-4, 270

Roberts led the nation in touchdowns by a tight end last season (only five players had more receiving touchdowns). It was quite the breakout for the former walk-on (academic issues) who entered 2016 with 25 total catches. Roberts has a thick frame but not much explosiveness.

Best Fit for Steelers

George Kittle Iowa, 6-4, 247

A sleeper going into the combine, Kittle opened up some eyes with a 40-yard dash time of 4.52 seconds. To that point, his claim to fame had been blocking after excelling in that area for the run-centric Hawkeyes in college.

One to Watch

Jonnu Smith FlA International, 6-3, 248

Smith's 15 minutes of national fame during college came when his pregnant girlfriend doused him with a pot of boiling water during an argument late last season. He was named All-Conference USA for the second time; his sophomore season was his most productive. Smith has big-play potential.

Homegrown

Scott Orndoff Pitt, 6-5, 253

A Seton-La Salle alum from Waynesburg, Orndoff was one of 19 tight ends invited to the combine. He was a three-time all-academic ACC honoree who became a big-play threat as a senior (five TDs, 16.5 per-reception average). But Orndoff's true NFL value will come as an accomplished blocker.