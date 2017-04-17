Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers host Toledo DT Hester of Penn Hills
Joe Rutter | Monday, April 17, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Penn Hills graduate Treyvon Hester, a defensive tackle at Toledo, was the lone predraft visitor hosted by the Steelers on Monday.

Hester (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) is graded as a late-round draft pick.

Hester had surgery in December to repair his labrum in December and was unable to work out at the NFL Combine. He recently had a workout that was attended by 13 NFL teams.

As a redshirt senior last year, Hester had 39 tackles, eight for a loss, and a team-high five sacks.

Hester does not count against the Steelers' allotment of 30 predraft visits because of his local ties.

