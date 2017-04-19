Steelers lucky to have no need for guards in impending NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the Steelers approach next week's NFL Draft, they should be thankful they already have center Maurkice Pouncey and guards David DeCastro and Ramon Foster locked into multiyear contracts.

Interior offensive line is not a need for the Steelers this year, and that's probably a good thing.

Scouts acknowledge there is talent at the inside positions, but not much depth. ESPN analyst Todd McShay recently conducted a three-round mock draft and had interior linemen taking up just eight of the first 107 picks.

“The offensive line depth in this draft probably isn't as good as it has been,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. “Traditionally, interior linemen, for whatever reason, there's never a great number. There are always great players, but just not a lot of numbers. There are some great players in the class, just not as many as maybe there have been in recent years.”

With Foster under contract for two more years and All-Pro players Pouncey and DeCastro under contract through 2019 and 2021, respectively, the Steelers can concentrate on other areas of need in much-deeper positions such as outside linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver and running back.

The only interior lineman that's a consensus first-round pick is Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp.

Lamp played mostly left tackle in college at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, but because of his 32-inch arm length, he is projected to be a guard in the NFL. Center is also a possibility.

“There are teams that told me I'd play tackle, there are teams that told me I'd play guard,” Lamp said at the NFL Combine. “There's teams that told me I'd play just center because of my arms. Some teams believe more in ability than just numbers. It all depends on the team.”

Lamp gained recognition when he held his own last year in Western Kentucky's early-season matchup against Alabama, which boasted potential first-round defensive front seven picks in Tim Williams, Reuben Foster and Jonathan Allen.

“If I can block those guys, why couldn't I block anybody?” Lamp said. “If you can compete against them, it raises your stock a little bit.”

Pitt's Dorian Johnson, a Belle Vernon graduate, found his way onto McShay's three-round draft board. Johnson has played guard since his sophomore season, and as much notoriety as Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman has received in recent weeks, Johnson could be the first Pitt player selected.

Johnson, however, missed the Senior Bowl with an ankle injury, then hurt his hamstring during Pitt's pro day. He weighed 300 pounds at the NFL Combine but said he can add weight if needed to start on an NFL roster.

One of Johnson's favorite players is Pouncey, which is why he wore No. 53 at Pitt. When he was in high school at Belle Vernon, Johnson messaged Pouncey on Twitter and had several exchanges.

“I like the way he plays. He's great with his hands,” Pouncey said. “I like the same thing about David DeCastro.”

Unfortunately for Johnson, the Steelers' needs lie elsewhere, so he likely won't join his idols on the same roster.

A late-round sleeper or undrafted free agent could be 6-2, 322-pound IUP guard Ethan Cooper. After being invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Cooper was surprised to get invited to the NFL Combine.

Now, he's trying to follow in the footsteps of former PSAC player Reggie Wells of Clarion, a guard who played 10 NFL seasons.

“It's definitely a jump, but if you've got that competitor inside you, it's nothing,” Cooper said of transitioning from Division II to the NFL. “It's getting that mentality that you can play with anybody and not take no for an answer. I just have to have that chip on my shoulder.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.