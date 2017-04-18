Funeral for Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney gets underway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The funeral Mass celebrating the life of Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney has gotten underway.

Dignitaries and Steelers players and staffers began filing into Saint Paul Cathedral Parish about an hour before the start of the funeral.

"Dan Rooney is a giant. In two days, we lost two giants in this city: Dan Rooney and Henry Hillman. The problem is they don't make them like that anymore," said U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle. "A lot of the things Dan Rooney did people didn't know about. He did a lot of these things anonymously because that's the way he was.

"He was deeply religious man, a family man..."

Steelers President Art Rooney II, Dan's son, arrived about 10:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the service was scheduled to start.

Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Franco Harris and Mel Blount are in attendance, as are Pirates owner Bob Nutting and former Secretary of Homeland Security and former Gov. Tom Ridge.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also are at the church.

Former Pennsylvania governor Tom Ridge, on his way into the Dan Rooney funeral pic.twitter.com/jEScB2wVQO — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 18, 2017

Former President Barack Obama is expected to attend the service.

Motor coach buses delivered team personnel and other dignitaries to the church.

Former cornerback Ike Taylor is among those serving as a pallbearer.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting among those filing in to Dan Rooney funeral service pic.twitter.com/zWHPGX3d5u — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 18, 2017

Cardinal Donald Wuerl and Bishop David Zubik will preside over the funeral Mass.

Rooney died Thursday of natural causes at 84.

Steelers players, coaches and their families filing into St. Paul Cathedral Parish in Oakland for Dan Rooney funeral service pic.twitter.com/G833lu2PNt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 18, 2017

Beautiful Saint Paul, site of the Dan Rooney funeral this morning. pic.twitter.com/SHsEexE5Ex — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 18, 2017

Doyle listed the NFL's Rooney Rule, which encourages teams to interview minority candidates for front-office and top coaching positions, and Rooney's role in helping to get Obama elected — and later serve as ambassador to Ireland — as his legacies.

"You can go on and on about Dan Rooney. Just a great and humble man," Doyle said. "Walking down the street, he just was another Pittsburgh guy that would just come up and put his arm around you and ask you how you're doing. There was no pretense about him at all. I think that's why Pittsburghers loved him so much."