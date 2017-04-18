Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Funeral for Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney gets underway

Joe Rutter and Chris Adamski | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into St. Paul Cathedral before the start of his funeral of Dan Rooney in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Saint Paul's Cathedral in Oakland
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into St. Paul Cathedral before his funeral at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Family members are escorted into St. Paul Cathedral before the funeral of Dan Rooney in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
before the funeral of Dan Rooney at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into St. Paul Cathedral before his funeral at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into St. Paul Cathedral before his funeral at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into St. Paul Cathedral before his funeral at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Funeral attendees arrive before the funeral of Dan Rooney at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.

The funeral Mass celebrating the life of Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney has gotten underway.

Dignitaries and Steelers players and staffers began filing into Saint Paul Cathedral Parish about an hour before the start of the funeral.

"Dan Rooney is a giant. In two days, we lost two giants in this city: Dan Rooney and Henry Hillman. The problem is they don't make them like that anymore," said U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle. "A lot of the things Dan Rooney did people didn't know about. He did a lot of these things anonymously because that's the way he was.

"He was deeply religious man, a family man..."

Steelers President Art Rooney II, Dan's son, arrived about 10:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the service was scheduled to start.

Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Franco Harris and Mel Blount are in attendance, as are Pirates owner Bob Nutting and former Secretary of Homeland Security and former Gov. Tom Ridge.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also are at the church.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to attend the service.

Motor coach buses delivered team personnel and other dignitaries to the church.

Former cornerback Ike Taylor is among those serving as a pallbearer.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl and Bishop David Zubik will preside over the funeral Mass.

Rooney died Thursday of natural causes at 84.

Doyle listed the NFL's Rooney Rule, which encourages teams to interview minority candidates for front-office and top coaching positions, and Rooney's role in helping to get Obama elected — and later serve as ambassador to Ireland — as his legacies.

"You can go on and on about Dan Rooney. Just a great and humble man," Doyle said. "Walking down the street, he just was another Pittsburgh guy that would just come up and put his arm around you and ask you how you're doing. There was no pretense about him at all. I think that's why Pittsburghers loved him so much."

