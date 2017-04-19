Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers host visitors, start offseason conditioning
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger walks into St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland before the funeral of Dan Rooney, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Steelers James Harrison (left) and Antonio Brown (second from right) greets other mourners outside St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Joe Rutter | Tribune-Review
Steelers staffers began getting ready for the NFL Draft by setting up a table and microphones for a press conference next week involving GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin.

One day after chairman Dan Rooney's funeral, the Steelers resumed football business.

Three college players were hosted for predraft visits, and phase one of the Steelers' offseason workout program began Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Meeting with team officials were Utah outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and Georgia Tech defensive tackles Francis Kallon and Patrick Gamble.

Taumoepenu (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) is considered an undrafted free agent and the No. 29 outside linebacker, according the NFLDraftScout.com. He had success rushing the passer in his final three years at Utah, recording 18.5 sacks in that span. As a senior, Taumoepenu had 34 tackles, nine for a loss, and seven sacks.

Kallon (6-5, 294) and Gamble (6-5, 277) are redshirt seniors who also are considered undrafted free agents.

Kallon started just six of 36 career games for Georgia Tech and recorded two sacks. However, he was named the overall lineman MVP of the Tropical Bowl all-star game after getting two sacks and another tackle for no gain.

Gamble played inside and outside during his time at Georgia Tech. Last season, he had 7.5 sacks, including two against Kentucky in the Taxslayer Bowl.

The Steelers have used 25 of their allotted 30 predraft visits, not counting seven “free” visits to college players with local ties.

Meanwhile, Steelers players began reporting for offseason conditioning the day after they attended Rooney's burial mass at Saint Paul's Cathedral in Oakland.

The workouts are voluntary and no contact is permitted. During phase one, players may be at the facility for four hours a day. For two weeks, it is limited to strength and conditioning activities, maximum 90 minutes on the field.

Note: The NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. The Steelers' opponents already are known for 2017, but not the dates and times. At Heinz Field, the Steelers will face the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans in addition to AFC North rivals Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore. On the road, the Steeler will play the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs (plus Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore).

