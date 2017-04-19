Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the centers and guards
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt guard Dorian Johnson practices Aug. 11, 2016, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Johnson will play in the Senior Bowl and is one of the highest-rated players at his position.

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 centers and guards available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers and a local product to watch:

1. Forrest Lamp

Western Kentucky, 6-4, 309

Lamp seems to have everything you'd want from a dominant NFL offensive linemen, except for ideal size to play tackle, which is what in all likelihood moves him inside for an NFL team. Though eventual duty at tackle isn't out of the question, Lamp is viewed as a solid plug-and-play interior option.

2. Dan Feeney

Indiana, 6-4, 305

Scouts love the cerebral play, toughness and character of the four-year starter, two-time team captain and two-time All-Big Ten honoree. The footwork and technique is there in a ready-made package for a solid, if perhaps unspectacular, package for years to come.

3. Dion Dawkins

Temple, 6-4, 314

A stalwart at left tackle during Temple's renaissance, Dawkins likely projects as an NFL guard. The athleticism, technique and strength is there, as is the experience. Dawkins made the rounds at the Senior Bowl and combine.

4. Pat Elefein

Ohio State, 6-3, 303

Centers typically aren't sexy picks and usually aren't taken among the first 20 or so selections, but teams that take a first-round center often are rewarded with longtime starters. While not the prototype in terms of size or pure athleticism, Elefein is wowing during the interview process.

5. Dorian Johnson

Pitt, 6-5, 300

The former five-star recruit from Belle Vernon moved from tackle to guard early in his Pitt career and became one of the ACC's top offensive linemen. A physical specimen for a man his size, Johnson can pull and can do damage blocking in space. He also has high football IQ.

6. Ethan Pocic

LSU, 6-6, 310

Though he played all along the offensive line in the SEC, Pocic is viewed as a good fit at center in the NFL in part because of his intelligence and demeanor. Another lineman who is not the classic old-school bruiser but can run and hit moving targets.

7. Tyler Orlosky

West Virginia, 6-3, 298

Three-year starter in the middle of the line for the Mountaineers, Orlovsky doesn't have the ideal wingspan and weight pro teams covet, but he is powerful and savvy enough to succeed in the NFL. He doesn't have a true weakness but not a true strength, either.

8. Isaac Asiata

Utah, 6-3, 323

Asiata likely won't be on the draft boards of zone-blocking teams, but he has the size and aggressiveness to be a good straight-ahead run-blocker and can thrive as long as he's not asked to pull too much. Asiata is the cousin of NFL running back Matt Asiata.

9. Danny Isidora

Miami, 6-3, 306

Isidora has the measurables and was a three-year starter, but he wasn't dominant in the ACC. He excels more at run-blocking than pass protection, and big, strong NFL defensive tackles could provide issues. Still, the skill set is there.

10. Nico Siragusa

San Diego State, 6-4, 319

The best lineman on a unit that paved the way for the NCAA's career rushing record-holder, Donnel Pumphrey, is quite the place to begin a résumé. A three-year starter who gets high marks for intangibles, Siragusa has an NFL frame. He's not related to former Pitt star Tony Siragusa.

Best Fit for Steelers

Zach Banner

USC, 6-8, 353

Huge for a guard, even by NFL standards, but Banner has a high athletic pedigree (he was one of the nation's top recruits five years ago) and character profile (a finalist for the 2012 Watkins Award as the nation's top African-American high school student-athlete). The Steelers have used guards who can be versatile.

One to Watch

Jordan Morgan

Kutztown, 6-3, 309

The Division II background will give some teams pause, but Morgan has the body, size and athletic ability to compete with any of his big-school contemporaries. Whether he can transition to guard is as big of a question as if he can transition to the highest level.

Homegrown

Ethan Cooper

IUP, 6-2, 322

Another PSAC product, the Harrisburg native was invited to the combine and did not look out of place. Cooper doesn't have the build of a Division II player, and although there will be a developmental period, he has NFL starter potential.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

