NFL Draft preview: Ranking the tackles

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 tackles available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers, a player to watch and the top local product.

1. Ryan Ramczyk

Wisconsin, 6-6, 310

Despite playing in just 14 Division I games over the past five years since graduating high school, Ramczyk was so good in that limited attention (first-team all-American) that he is the consensus top tackle available. His pre-draft workouts were limited because of hip surgery.

2. Garett Bolles

Utah, 6-5, 297

Another player with only one season of major college experience, Bolles overcame a troubled adolescence to be named first-team All-Pac 12 left tackle in his only season for Utah.

3. Cam Robinson

Alabama, 6-6, 322

Talk about pedigree: one of the nation's top high school recruits three years ago, Robinson was a two-time all-SEC honoree. But despite all his attributes, Robinson comes with off-field red flags and footwork question marks.

4. Antonio Garcia

Troy, 6-6, 302

With the possible exception of less-than-ideal weight, Garcia has the look and traits of an NFL tackle. His game film is impressive, too — but of course against the Sun Belt level it might not be the best judge.

5. Taylor Moton

W. Michigan, 6-5, 319

Though many are projecting Moton as an NFL guard, he has the size of a tackle. Regardless of position, he will need some polish to succeed in the pros but the raw package is there.

6. Roderick Johnson

Florida State, 6-7, 298

Close to the prototype when it comes to size, Johnson started the past 2½ seasons for a Seminoles team loaded with talent on the offensive line.

7. David Sharpe

Florida, 6-6, 343

Teams looking for pure size at tackle won't find anyone bigger in terms of those available this season than Sharpe. And as a former basketball standout in high school, the non-size traits are apparent, too.

8. Julie'n Davenport

Bucknell, 6-7, 318

Something of a polarizing figure in the scouting community, Davenport did not face the level of competition in college that some of the top available tackles did. But some of his measurables and athletic traits are without match in this year's weak OT crop.

9. Will Holden

Vanderbilt, 6-7, 311

A longtime starter in the SEC at left tackle, Holden is expected to be a right tackle in the NFL. What he lacks in quick feet and athleticism, Holden gains with high marks in beingfundamentally sound and playing with proper technique.

10. J.J. Dielman

Utah, 6-5, 309

Dielman could be a candidate to move inside, and his appeal will be limited to teams of a certain scheme because of some athletic deficiencies.

Best Fit for Steelers

Chad Wheeler

USC, 6-7, 306

There are questions about where Wheeler will play, and he has been oft-injured in recent years. But that might signal he's undervalued, and the versatility could have appeal for a team that's mostly set with its O-line depth chart.

One to Watch

Conor McDermott

UCLA, 6-8, 307

McDermott's height and his background as a standout high school basketball player and tight end are eye-catching. But he still might have a tight end's body, which obviously is alarming to NFL teams looking for a tackle.

Homegrown

Adam Bisnowaty

Pitt, 6-6, 304

Scouts tend to love Bisnowaty's demeanor and intangibles, and the Fox Chapel alum was a four-year starter at tackle in the ACC for some very good offenses and a running game that was elite at times.