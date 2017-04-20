Steelers open and close 2017 season against Browns

The Steelers will open and close the season against the Cleveland Browns with five prime-time games sandwiched in between during a six-game midseason spurt.

The NFL schedule was unveiled Thursday night, and it also featured the Steelers playing on Christmas Day for the second year in a row. Until last year, the Steelers had never played Dec. 25 in franchise history.

The Steelers open with five consecutive 1 p.m. kickoffs and play three of their first four games on the road, starting with the season opener Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cleveland. After a home game against Minnesota, the Steelers travel to Chicago and Baltimore on successive weeks.

On Oct. 8, the Steelers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field, then hit the road again for a 4:25 p.m. game Oct. 15 at the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a rematch of the AFC divisional playoff game in January at Arrowhead Stadium.

The first half of the season concludes with a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 22) and a visit to the Detroit Lions on Oct. 29. That game is the first of five nationally televised games and is the Sunday night game of the week.

Following the bye week, the Steelers play at the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12, then embark on a run of four consecutive prime-time games: Thursday, Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee; Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Green Bay; Monday, Dec. 4 at Cincinnati; and Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Baltimore.

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots visit Heinz Field in Week 15 for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The Steelers play at Houston on Christmas Day (4:30 p.m. start) and conclude the regular season Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers-Texans game is one of only two that will be played Christmas. Two games will be played Saturday, Dec. 23 and 12 will be contested Sunday, Dec. 24.

The NFL will use its flexible scheduling system during Weeks 10-15 and 17. Also, a version of it will be used in Weeks 5-9, when no more than two weeks can involve flex scheduling. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night.