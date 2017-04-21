Michigan's versatile Peppers spices up 2017 draft class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Perhaps the most enigmatic player in the NFL Draft is someone recently linked to the Steelers.

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers, a player without a set position in college, is a candidate that some draft experts have going to the Steelers with the No. 30 overall pick.

Like the Steelers' Kordell Stewart two decades ago, Peppers is a multi-dimensional talent. Unlike Stewart, Peppers can play more than two spots.

How many more? At Michigan, he earned the Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player. Coach Jim Harbaugh said he used Peppers at safety, cornerback, linebacker, nickel corner, kick returner, punt returner, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, slot receiver and “gunner on the punt team.”

In the NFL, Peppers seems pegged to play safety even though he played linebacker last season for the Wolverines. Because of his 5-foot-11, 213-pound frame, Peppers is considered the hybrid player who can blitz, tackle, play in coverage and chase down running backs.

“He's one of the tougher evaluations in this draft class because he played out of position at linebacker,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “You don't really see him do (on tape) what he's going to be asked to do at the next level.”

Fellow NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock doesn't hold Peppers' switch to linebacker as a junior against him. Peppers played safety as a sophomore.

“He's a great conversation because I think what he did (in 2016) was for the team,” Mayock said. “He showed that the team is more important than where I go in the draft potentially.”

At the NFL Combine, Peppers was grouped with the linebackers.

He also opted to work out with the defensive backs. Peppers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, easily the top time among linebackers, and he leaped a position-best 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad jump.

“To me, he's a safety all day long,” Mayock said. “If you want to put him at dime linebacker on third down in subpackages — absolutely. Peppers is a matchup player. On first down, he might be in one place, on third-and-8 he might be in another play. He can play in the middle of the field because he's going to run 4.3 and have great range, but he can line up in the nickel.”

The attraction to the Steelers could be the inevitable comparison to Troy Polamalu. General manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin each attended Michigan's pro day where another talented defensive player — pass rusher Taco Charlton — also was on display.

Peppers is expected to be taken in the bottom of half of the round, although ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently said he could go to Buffalo at No. 10.

“I don't know that he'll be (right) for every team,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said. “It'll be interesting to see where he goes. He's going to have a good career, it's just a matter of getting with the right place and put in the right role and having time to develop.

“I don't know that he's a plug-and-play starter at a true safety position right now. He may be more of a sub-package guy early in the first year of his career and develops into an every-down player as he moves into year two and beyond.”

Peppers doesn't have a preference regarding which position he plays in the NFL.

“I'm pretty much effective wherever I'm going to be put,” he said at the NFL Combine. “I don't have a lot of tape at safety, but I'm a pretty damn good safety. I think a lot of teams notice that.”

Peppers had 13 tackles for loss and three sacks in his final college season, but the knock on him was a lack of interceptions. He had one in three years at Michigan.

“That's something you've got to try to sort through,” Jeremiah said.

Peppers, however, doesn't think he will need much time adjusting to his future NFL position — whatever it may be.

“I'm pretty quick at adapting and adjusting to any scheme,” he said.

“One of the biggest things about me is I'm very smart, I'm very adequate at adapting to whatever the coaches ask me to do to my best ability.

“I only need to see things a couple of times in order to have it down pat.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.