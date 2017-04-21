NFL Draft preview: Ranking the safeties

1. Malik Hooker

Ohio State, 6-1, 206

The former New Castle High School basketball star was an all-American as a sophomore last season. There are some scouts smitten with him to the point they compare him to Hall of Famers – but multiple surgeries this offseason likely will hurt his draft slot.

2. Jamal Adams

LSU, 6-0, 214

How well-regarded is Adams? Sports Illustrated raves he's "enough of a presence that he could singlehandedly shift a defense's personality." NFLDraftScout.com calls Adams "the prototype at safety -- the agility of a cornerback and the aggression and instincts of a linebacker." NFL.com says he's a "natural-born leader of men."

3. Jabrill Peppers

Michigan, 5-11, 213

There might not be a more intriguing player in the draft, and the Steelers have been strongly tied to him. A college star, in part, because of his defense/offense versatility after being a highly-coveted recruit, Peppers needs to find an NFL position home – unless he becomes a super-hybrid?

4. Budda Baker

Washington, 5-10, 195

A state champion sprinter in high school, teams looking for speed over size will be drawn to Baker. Size is, of course, a drawback, but he showed in college that he's an aggressive and relatively effective tackler. Baker also has a playmaking reputation.

5. Obi Melifonwu

Connecticut, 6-4, 224

A four-year college starter of that size who can run the 40 in 4.4 seconds? Yes, please. Melifonwu is also strong, can tackle and had a team-high four interceptions last season. With some fine-tuning and good coaching, the raw skills are there for stardom.

6. Marcus Maye

Florida, 6-0, 210

As NFL.com puts it about Maye: "Interchangeable safety with the instincts of a free safety and the physicality of a box player." He seems like the total package. So what's not to like? A reputation for allowing big plays over the top of him in college.

7. Marcus Williams

Utah, 6-1, 202

Williams had 10 interceptions over the past two seasons and added seven forced fumbles or recoveries over his career. His instincts and awareness seem to rate as off-the-charts, and he's an above-average tackler for his weight.

8. Josh Jones

N.C State, 6-1, 220

With an enviable package combining his size and 4.41-in-the-40 speed, Jones took reps at cornerback and linebacker as well as safety in college. That won't happen in the NFL, but it's impossible to ignore the skillset; if channeled correctly, the ceiling is high.

9. Justin Evans

Texas A&M, 6-0, 199

Yet another high-end athlete in this year's safety class, Evans earned a reputation as both a playmaker and hard hitter. The consensus is that although Evans could use a little more size, his field demeanor – as long as he stays under control – is one of an NFL starter.

10. Eddie Jackson

Alabama, 6-0, 201

An early-career bonus for the team that drafts him: Jackson had two punt-return touchdowns in eight 2016 games. But a broken leg suffered while returning a punt in that eighth game hurts his draft stock. A former cornerback, run support is the question mark.

Best Fit for Steelers

Delano Hill

Michigan, 6-1, 216

The Steelers covet defensive backs who can tackle and play physical. Michigan's OTHER safety in this draft is one of the best tacklers among safeties. He also has good size, and his skillset suggests he can contribute – if nothing else – on special teams right away.

One to Watch

Lorenzo Jerome

St. Francis (Pa.), 5-10, 204

A Florida native who played FCS football two hours east of Pittsburgh, Jerome was creating buzz among scouts in the all-star scouting game circuit – ­but his 4.7 in the 40 at the combine slowed that momentum some. But what he lacks in measurables he makes up for in instincts.

Homegrown

Montae Nicholson

Michigan State, 6-2, 212

A Gateway alum, Nicholson is fast (4.42 in the 40 at the combine) for a man his size. The skillset and measurables are there; Nicholson likely won't be drafted until Day 3 because the production wasn't necessarily there in college.