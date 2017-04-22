Steelers can dig deep for cornerbacks in draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bucking history, the Steelers last season drafted a cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in 20 years.

Could they make it two in a row this year?

Although the Steelers have addressed edge rusher as a high draft need defensively, they also could seek help in the secondary again in the wake of the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots when Tom Brady picked apart their zone coverage.

“I still believe they'll continue to develop their corner position,” NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said Friday without specifically designating a round the Steeler will make that happen.

Artie Burns, last year's top pick, showed promise as a rookie, and Ross Cockrell started on the opposite side, occasionally matching up with the opposing top receiver. But the Steelers gave only an original-round tender on Cockrell, a restricted free agent, an indication they don't view him as a long-term solution.

Coty Sensabaugh was signed in free agency to provide depth. William Gay, at 32 the oldest player in the secondary, lost his starting job to Burns last season. Senquez Golson, a former second-round draft pick, hasn't played a snap in two years because of injury, and Al-Hajj Shabazz is an unproven former practice squad player.

“Absolutely, we can add in that area,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the NFL Combine, before the Sensabaugh signing. “That will be something we surely will be looking at, along with other positions.”

Even if the Steelers don't pick a cornerback in the first round, they likely will take one later and, according to draft experts, receive a good player.

By most measures, cornerback is the deepest position in the draft. Mayock's research showed an average of 12 cornerbacks taken in the first three rounds over the past five seasons. This year, he rattled off the names of 18 players who could be taken before the third round concludes Friday night. That was before injuries to Washington's Sidney Jones (Achilles) and UCLA's Fabian Moreau (torn pectoral muscle).

“I've had some coaches say you can get a guy in the fifth round that typically would go in the second or third round,” Mayock said.

And that includes some of the taller corners in recent memory.

“I've counted 8-10 corners that were 6-2 or longer,” Mayock said. “You go back five or six years, and you wouldn't have four guys. There are more 6-foot guys than I've ever seen.”

The Steelers brought five cornerbacks to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for predraft visits, including potential first-rounder Marlon Humphrey of Alabama and potential second-day picks in Minnesota's Jalen Myrick, West Virginia's Rasul Douglas and Michigan's Jourdan Lewis.

“I think teams that are looking for corners that can come in and act as plug-and-play players will certainly find some guys to their liking,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said.

NFLDraftScout.com has two Ohio State underclassmen — redshirt sophomore Marshon Lattimore and redshirt junior Gareon Conley — among the top three corners.

“After that, I think if you talk to 10 different teams around the league, the No. 3 guy, you're going to get a number of different answers,” NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. “You have the long, athletic kids with upside, really raw talent, like Humphrey, who some guys really like.”

Jones was expected to join Washington teammate Kevin King as a first-round pick until he tore his Achilles at his pro day. Moreau's injury, which required surgery, also pushed him down draft boards.

Colorado's Chidobe Awuzi, LSU's Tre'Davious White and Clemson's Cordrea Tankersley are seniors who graded as first- or second-round talent.

“Maybe their ceiling isn't as high as a Humphrey, but they have much higher floor,” Jeremiah said. “Safe players, four-year guys, dependable. You know exactly what you're getting with them. I think they're ready to play right away.

“It's kind of what do you want, to be safe or take a little bit of risk there? There are corners for whatever way you want to go there.”

Brooks said the cornerback “wild card” is Adoree' Jackson, a junior from USC who is graded to go late in the first round or early in the second.

“He may be the best athlete of the crew but is a little unrefined in his technique,” Brooks said. “If he fixes that part of his game, he has a chance to be a Pro Bowl player.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.