NFL Draft preview: Ranking the cornerbacks

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 cornerbacks available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers, a player to watch and the top local product.

1. Marshon Lattimore

Ohio State, 6-0, 193

The strike against Lattimore? Durability concerns and limited college experience (he played just two injury-riddled seasons). But the skill set and measurables suggest a surefire high-caliber NFL player. Lattimore is the favorite to be the top corner taken.

2. Marlon Humphrey

Alabama, 6-0, 197

Another player who left college after his redshirt sophomore season, he is the son of former Denver Broncos running back Bobby Humphrey. Marlon was a state champion sprinter in high school, and the height/weight/speed/athleticism/demeanor package is top-notch. One nitpick: He has relied on his skills so much that he lacks airtight technique.

3. Gareon Conley

Ohio State, 6-0, 195

Overshadowed as not even the No. 1 cornerback on his team, Conley has the potential to be that in the pros. Though he perhaps doesn't have the “wow” factor of Lattimore, Conley might have the higher floor. He is versatile and was used in a variety of ways in college.

4. Kevin King

Washington, 6-3, 200

The height stands out with King, one of a bevy of first-round caliber defensive backs at Washington in recent years. The production was there in college, and he worked out well. But King is not as good of a tackler as his size suggests.

5. Tre'Davious White

LSU, 5-11, 192

White has the requisite coverage skills but is on the smaller side and has played like it against the run at times. Teams looking for added value can view White as a punt returner. He played extensively for four seasons in the SEC.

6. Adoree' Jackson

USC, 5-10, 186

A playmaker at a high level in college on offense, defense and special teams, Jackson is an intriguing prospect. He even was a track standout at USC. Of course, NFL teams are most concerned with his play at corner, and size is an issue in that area.

7. Quincy Wilson

Florida, 6-1, 211

Wilson could end up at safety in the NFL because of his size, physical nature and lack of ideal coverage skills. Still, his weaknesses aren't glaring enough to preclude playing corner in the pros. Wilson is a “plus” tackler and a jammer at the line of scrimmage.

8. Chidobe Awuzie

Colorado, 6-0, 202

Awuzie is big enough, fast enough and athletic enough to make it, and he likely will be taken among the first 60 or so picks. He can fit either on the outside or in the slot, but there are questions about his tackling.

9. Fabian Moreau

UCLA, 6-0, 206

A former running back, Moreau has a thickness to him not often seen in cornerbacks. A chest injury suffered during his pro day will hurt his stock, but his skill set combined with the room for improving as someone being relatively new at the position make for an intriguing combination.

10. Teez Tabor

Florida, 6-0, 199

Jalen Tabor prefers to go by his childhood nickname. But his body is anything but childlike. NFL.com says he possesses “Prototypical size and athleticism.” But there are some character red flags, and he's not considered a physical corner. Running 4.62 in the 40 at the combine didn't help his cause.

Best Fit for Steelers

Jourdan Lewis

Michigan, 5-10, 188

Lewis performs and makes plays. His size, of course, is not ideal for the outside, but he could be a perfect fit in the slot. Lewis also was an accomplished return man in college. A domestic violence incident, though, might scare teams off.

One to Watch

Cordera Tankersley

Clemson, 6-1, 199

Tankersley was productive and widely recognized as one of the top defensive players for the two-time College Football Playoff finalists who won the title this past year. And with that size and 4.4 speed, it's easy to see why he likely will be gone by the end of Day 2.

Homegrown

Rasul Douglas

West Virginia, 6-2, 209

A junior-college transfer who didn't play much at WVU until this past season, Douglas tied for first in the country with eight interceptions. That production for a cornerback his size will draw attention. But he's not the fastest one available.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.