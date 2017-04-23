Texas A&M D-lineman Garrett has qualities to be No. 1 overall selection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Myles Garrett emerged as the consensus No. 1 overall draft pick months ago, then solidified his placement at the NFL Combine and reinforced it further at Texas A&M's pro day.

The Cleveland Browns, holding the top pick, appeared poised to select the talented defensive end until a recent report suggested they were flip-flopping on whether to take a quarterback with the first pick.

This, draft experts say, would be another in a long line of draft-day blunders by the AFC North basement dweller.

“I'd have to pick myself off the floor, first of all,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout for three teams. “Then, my thought we be that they made a big mistake.”

Fortunately for the Browns, they have until Thursday to come to the realization that Garrett, indeed, is the best option at No. 1

“To pass on the best player, not only the best player in the draft but the best player who is also at a premier position right behind quarterback and edge rusher, to push a quarterback all the way up the board would be a huge mistake,” Jeremiah said.

NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks agreed with his colleague.

“With Myles Garrett, you're getting a guy that is solid, plays at a premier position,” he said. “He should be able to play that position for the next eight to 10 years at a high level in a division where you need to get after the passer.”

At Texas A&M, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett had 32 1⁄ 2 sacks, 48 1⁄ 2 tackles for a loss and seven forced fumbles in three seasons. For an encore, he ran a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash, did 33 repetitions in the bench press and had a 41-inch vertical jump.

On NFL.com's scouting report for Garrett, he is compared to Julius Peppers, who has been chasing quarterbacks since 2002 and has 143 1⁄ 2 career sacks.

NFL Network's Mike Mayock said a more recent comparion is another Texas A&M player, Von Miller, who was the second overall draft pick in 2011.

“This kid has the same explosion off the ball, the same bend, the ability to pressure a quarterback, and he's 20 pounds heavier,” Mayock said. “I think his upside is he should be a Pro Bowl defensive end. He should be a huge difference maker in the NFL in the pass game.

“The only way that doesn't happen is one of two reasons: One, he gets hurt, or, two, he doesn't want it bad enough. But his physical talent is awesome.”

Also considered top-five picks are Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas and Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Most mock drafts have the San Francisco 49ers taking Thomas with the second pick, and ESPN's Todd McShay has the Chicago Bears completing the early run on defensive linemen by taking Allen at No. 3.

The Steelers are seeking a pass rusher at No. 30 but are targeting defensive ends who can convert to outside linebacker in their 3-4 scheme. On the defensive line, they are set with starters Cam Heyward, who is rebounding from pectoral injury, and Stephon Tuitt on the outside and second-year player Javon Hargrave at nose tackle. Tyson Alualu was signed as a free agent to replace backup Ricardo Mathews.

If the Steelers look to add a defensive lineman later in the draft, they showed a predraft interest in Villanova's Tanoh Kpassagnon and Toledo's Treyvon Hester, a Penn Hills graduate.

Kpassagnon, a defensive end with a third-round draft grade, had 11 sacks and 21 1⁄ 2 tackles for a loss in 2016. Hester, a defensive tackle, is considered a late-round pick.

“I think a lot of value can be found in the later rounds,” Mayock said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.