NFL Draft preview: ranking the defensive linemen

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 defensive linemen available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers, a player to watch and the top local product.

1. Myles Garrett

Texas A&M, 6-4, 272

There isn't much meaningful debate about Garrett not being the best player available in this draft, and he almost certainly will be drafted accordingly. The fluid athleticism and strength is immediately apparent, and he was highly productive in college despite injury issues.

2. Solomon Thomas

Stanford, 6-3, 273

About the only thing holding Thomas back is he does not appear to fit into a particular position, but the playmaking production was obvious as a redshirt sophomore in 2016. He seems to have everything to be a standout regardless of how and where he is used.

3. Jonathan Allen

Alabama, 6-3, 286

The best player on the best defense in college football, Allen was used in a variety of ways on a pro-style defense in terms of sets and talent. The intangibles rate high, too. The only knock is he is a tad undersized.

4. Malik McDowell

Michigan State, 6-6, 295

No one questions McDowell's talent or skills. He is first-round caliber and will be drafted accordingly. He might become an NFL star, but the fact he never was one in college is worthy of looking into.

5. Derek Barnett

Tennessee, 6-3, 259

A “tweener” who could be used as a 3-4 outside linebacker, Barnett is a pure edge rusher. He had at least 10 sacks in each of his three seasons in college. He's known as a pass-rushing tactician.

6. Taco Charlton

Michigan, 6-6, 277

Vidauntae Charlton was given a nickname as a youngster, and it stuck. He didn't find a niche on Michigan's defense until his fourth year, but once he did, he became a star and earned all-Big Ten honors. His body is out of central casting for the NFL.

7. Caleb Brantley

Florida, 6-3, 307

Blessed with raw strength and burst in a compact frame, Brantley drew comparisons from NFL.com to perennial NFL defensive player of the year candidate Aaron Donald. A misdemeanor charge for hitting a woman in the week before the draft could be problematic.

8. Chris Wormley

Michigan, 6-5, 298

Wormley has the tools, and he's receiving high marks for character, too. At worst, that suggests he is a safe pick. An all-Big Ten honoree last season, Wormley doesn't wow scouts with speed, but he is powerful.

9. Larry Ogunjobi

Charlotte, 6-3, 305

Relatively new to football, Ogunjobi has good technique and, therefore, isn't considered the classic “raw/high-ceiling” type. He was named first-team all-Conference USA as a senior, his fourth season of good productivity in college. Intelligence is a plus but size (for an NFL tackle) is not.

10. Deashon Hall

Texas A&M, 6-5, 266

Hall bulked up in college and found a role as a senior lined up opposite of Garrett. Though he will have to answer for a lack of elite production under those circumstances, the general feeling is Hall still has room to unearth greater potential.

Best Fit for Steelers

Josh Tupou

Colorado, 6-3, 325

Dan McCullers is in the final year of his contract, and as promising as Javon Hargrave's rookie season was, he is not a prototypical, space-eating nose tackle. If the Steelers still desire such a thing, this mountain of a man could fit the bill as a late pick.

One to Watch

Montravius Adams

Auburn, 6-4, 304

A former five-star recruit, Adams wasn't a superstar in college, but he was second-team all-SEC last season. All the tools are there and, at worst, even if he doesn't unlock his potential, it should be enough to fit in in an NFL defensive line rotation.

Homegrown

Garrett Sickels

Penn State, 6-3, 261

While many view Sickels as more of a 3-4 outside linebacker, he might not be quick enough to do that in the NFL. Plus, he played end in a 4-3 scheme in college. It was a surprising decision by Sickels to declare for the draft. He might not get chosen.