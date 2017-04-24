NFL Draft preview: ranking the inside linebackers

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 defensive linemen available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers, a player to watch and the top local product.

1. Reuben Foster

Alabama, 6-0, 229

Foster has had something of a nightmare of a draft process: Revelations last week that he tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL combine followed getting sent home from the combine after a testy exchange with a member of the medical staff. On the field, though, he was recognized as college football's best linebacker.

2. Jarrad Davis

Florida, 6-1, 238

Davis has the attitude of an NFL inside linebacker, and the college production at the SEC level commensurate of one, too. He also has a reputation as a leader and good locker-room presence. Though some teams will view him as an outside linebacker in a 4-3, many could use him as a 3-4 inside guy.

3. Raekwon McMillan

Ohio State, 6-2, 240

The biggest question marks about McMillan are if he can handle pass coverage in the pros. But his instincts and tackling allowed him to be named all-Big Ten and should translate as a run-stopper in the NFL.

4. Alex Anzalone

Florida, 6-3, 241

The Pennsylvania native perhaps would be projected into the first round if it wasn't for an injury-riddled college career that sapped his production and leaves questions about his durability. But his athleticism and size are apparent and NFL-worthy.

5. Kendell Beckwith

LSU, 6-2, 243

One of the biggest linebackers available, Beckwith is one of the best at what he does. He earned a starting role midway through his sophomore season and kept it until he suffered a torn ACL as a senior. He still was named all-SEC.

6. Duke Riley

LSU, 6-0, 232

Riley did not start until his senior season but was productive when given the chance against the SEC meatgrinder. While size and athleticism aren't necessarily ideal, he seems to be a favorite of some in the scouting community and still has some growth potential.

7. Anthony Walker Jr.

Northwestern, 6-1, 238

Walker added some weight before last season; it made him more look the part of an NFL linebacker but it might have robbed him of some of the quickness to perform like one. Still, Walker had 222 tackles (26½ for loss) over his two seasons as a full-time starter.

8. Ben Gedeon

Michigan, 6-2, 244

In a different era, Gedeon might have been ranked higher. In run-first situations, the scouting community believes he can be trusted. But he lacks the speed to handle pass coverage responsibilities. That will scare some teams away and probably relegate him to a projected career backup.

9. Connor Harris

Lindenwood, 5-11, 242

No one in the history of college football — at any level (he played Division II) — had more tackles than Harris' 633. And that accumulation of tackles can't be attained without some specific traits that should be able to translate.

10. Ben Boulware

Clemson, 6-0, 238

The leading tackler and captain on the national champions and a two-time all-ACC honoree, Boulware won't impress scouts in the size or testing measurables. But he probably will be the choice of a team that becomes enamored with his style and production.

Best Fit for Steelers

Blair Brown

Ohio, 5-11, 238

Brown might not have the pedigree to start immediately, but he was productive in college and has a demeanor and playing style that should endear himself to coaches. The Steelers will need an inside linebacker at some point in the draft.

One to Watch

Hardy Nickerson

Illinois, 6-0, 232

Nickerson's father by the same name was one of the Steelers' best linebackers in the 1980s. The younger Nickerson had more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons. But lack of size and strength are considered his drawbacks.

Homegrown

Nyeem Wartman-White

Penn State, 6-1, 240

Wartman-White has played in only four games over the past two seasons because of injury, and he also missed time because of injury during two of his other three college seasons. If he can be counted on to be dependable, the skills package is there to make an NFL roster.