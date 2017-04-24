Steelers won't rule out drafting quarterback

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Steelers haven't dismissed selecting a quarterback, either to serve as Ben Roethlisberger's successor or to provide competition on the depth chart.

General manager Kevin Colbert said Monday that drafting a quarterback remains a consideration. The first round will be conducted Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds Friday and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

“We're always open to putting a quarterback in the mix because it's the most critical position in our game,” Colbert said at a predraft press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “If you don't have a quarterback, you're probably going to leave your team short at some point. Again, at what cost? We have a great quarterback. We think he's going to be here for a while, at least we hope that. But we have to be prepared.”

Ben Roethlisberger will be back for his 14th season, but he waited two months after the season to confirm his return while mulling his future. Roethlisberger is signed for the next three seasons. Backup Landry Jones signed a two-year contract in March, and journeyman Zach Mettenberger also is on the roster.

The Steelers hold the No. 30 pick in the draft. Outside linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver are other positions of need that could be addressed early in the process. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes have first-round draft grades.

“If somebody shows that we didn't think would be there at a given point, you have to make sure you secure that position for the long term,” Colbert said. “The great franchises that have sustained it have done it because they went from Joe Montana to Steve Young, from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

“You want to be prepared. You don't want to have a lull because if you do, you're probably not going to win a lot of games.”

Evaluations of the quarterback draft candidates aren't universal, and that could lead to an unpredictable first round, Colbert said.

“There are so many different variables that we can see happen around the league, and it all starts with the quarterback position,” Colbert said. “There are so many differing opinions on who the (top) quarterbacks are and who's going to take who where. It doesn't matter to us, but it leads to unpredictability.”