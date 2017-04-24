Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers exercise 5th-year option on linebacker Shazier
Joe Rutter | Monday, April 24, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier acknowledges the fans after the Steelers beat the Dolphins in the Wild round Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Ryan Shazier, a decision that keeps him with the team through the 2018 season.

Shazier was the team's first-round draft pick in 2014. The Steelers had until next week to pick up the option on Shazier, who will make $8.7 million next season.

Last year, the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on 2013 first-round pick Jarvis Jones, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency in March.

Shazier had 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles last season when he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Shazier, though, has never started more than 12 games in a regular season because of injuries.

