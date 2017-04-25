Outside linebackers a big need for Steelers

For teams such as the Steelers that build heavily through the draft, hitting the jackpot in the early rounds is crucial. When it comes to finding a capable outside linebacker, the odds can seem as daunting as winning the Powerball.

Evaluating college defensive ends or linebackers that can adjust to playing in a 3-4 defense is one of the most difficult aspects of general manager Kevin Colbert's job.

"It's a hit or miss," Colbert said Monday.

Colbert, of course, is hoping to swing and make sweet-spot contact, perhaps as early as the first round, when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night. History will show that's not always the case.

For every first-round pass rusher who looks like a keeper — Bud Dupree is trending in that direction — there's a Jarvis Jones who can't adjust and gets a second contract with another team in free agency.

For every LaMarr Woodley or Jason Worilds who gets taken after the first round and succeeded in the Colbert-Mike Tomlin regime, there's a Bruce Davis who doesn't.

"We have had some that played in the conventional defense, played outside linebacker, where some work out and some didn't work out to our expectations," Colbert said.

"I don't know what the success rate will be. I just know it's the most difficult."

With James Harrison turning 39 in a week and Jones gone, the Steelers acknowledged outside linebacker as a position to address early in the draft. Harrison and Dupree will enter the season as starters, with Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo competing for backup spots.

"It's a big need," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said.

Aside from evaluating quarterbacks, the Steelers spend perhaps their most draft legwork trying to project which players will fit at outside linebacker in their scheme. During workouts and visits at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, the Steelers tried to decipher which defensive ends were better suited for a 4-3 defense where pass rushers line up with their hand on the ground as opposed to standing up as a linebacker in a 3-4 alignment.

"That's part of the unpredictability at that position, more so than any other," Colbert said. "Because where they are playing (in college) might not be, and most of the time, is not where we are going to ask them to play overall. They are probably going to have to grow to be outside linebackers."

Pass rushers expected to go in the second half of the first round are Tennessee's Derek Barnett, UCLA's Takk McKinley and Missouri's Charles Harris. Wisconsin's T.J. Watt and Alabama's Tim Williams are graded as fringe first-rounders.

Second-round options could be Houston's Tyus Bowser, Auburn's Carl Lawson and Youngstown State's Derek Rivers.

Barnett is the most likely player to be taken by the time the Steelers get to the podium.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay raved about Barnett's production at Tennessee. He had 12 sacks as a junior after getting to the quarterback 10 times each as a freshman and sophomore.

"He has just insane production," McShaye said. "He's really good with his hands, has a great motor and does all the little things right. You look at the tape, and you're not sure he's the most athletic guy. There are limitations you see, but you keep going back and saying, how can you beat this production?"

Mayock, though, expects one of the Barnett-McKinley-Harris trio to be available at No. 30.

"I think there will be enough edge rush talent there that they could have their choice," Mayock said. "And T.J. Watt could be on the board. I think Jordan Willis from Kansas State is an intriguing conversation at 30.

"Really tested well, good football player. And the wild-card in there would be Tim Williams, who might be the best pass-rusher in this entire class but has slipped because of character."

At the NFL Combine, Williams admitted to failing multiple drug tests while at Alabama. McKinley also is flawed because of labrum surgery that will keep him off the field until at least training camp.

McKinley and Williams were among seven outside linebackers the Steelers brought to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a predraft visit, another part of the process that helps the Steelers try and sort the hits from the misses.

"You almost have to do double the work," Colbert said. "As a personnel group, we will look at them. But we are going to have the defensive line coach look at him as well as the outside linebackers coach and the strength coach, as they try to predict growth and look at their body types, what their measurements are."

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.