NFL Draft preview: ranking the outside linebackers

Steelers writer Chris Adamski offers his top 10 outside linebackers available in the upcoming NFL Draft, the best fit for the Steelers, a player to watch and the top local product.

1. Haason Reddick

Temple, 6-1, 237

Reddick ran one of the fastest 40 times of any edge rusher at the combine in recent years (4.52). He finished third nationally with 22 ½ tackles for loss in 2016. Though he's added 50 pounds in college, he still could use more bulk, but there's no denying the athleticism.

2. Takkarist McKinley

UCLA, 6-2, 250

McKinley has all the prerequisites NFL teams look for, and he was productive in college(10 sacks as a senior). Is the fact he still needs coached on technique viewed as a positive or a negative? Depends on the team.

3. Tim Williams

Alabama, 6-3, 244

Williams had 19 ½ sacks the past two seasons and could be considered the best pure passrusher in the draft, but his run-stopping acumen is in question. Also, he admitted he failed multiple drug tests while in college.

4. Zach Cunningham

Vanderbilt, 6-3, 234

Cunningham was all over the field for the undermanned Commodores, a playmaker that should endear himself to scouts. The size/strength/speed is good enough, as was the tackling production — even if there are questions about his tackling technique.

5. Charles Harris

Missouri, 6-3, 253

Though Harris had a down 2016 after breaking out in 2015 (18 ½ tackles for loss), he's still viewed as a late-first round pick. Coincidentally, that's where the Steelers draft. Relatively new to football, there is room to grow and most think he can thrive if used in the right scheme.

6. T.J. Watt

Wisconsin, 6-4, 252

The younger brother of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, T.J. likewise took a circuitous route to becoming a defensive standout. The former tight end was all-Big Ten last season with 11 ½ sacks.

7. Carl Lawson

Auburn, 6-2, 261

Significant injuries altered the trajectory of Lawson's college career (he played in only six games in 2014-15 combined), but bookending those two seasons were a freshman all-American campaign in 2013 and first-team all-SEC recognition last fall. The raw ability is there.

8. Tyus Bowser

Houston, 6-3, 247

A dynamic athlete (he also played basketball in college), Bowser is viewed as somewhat raw. That intrigues some but is a turn-off to others.

9. Jordan Willis

Kansas State, 6-4, 255

Willis is viewed as a high-energy player and high-character prospect who produced sacks (21 the past two seasons). He had a strong showing at the combine and has the body and measurables of the prototype NFL edge rusher.

10. Ryan Anderson

Alabama, 6-2, 253

Anderson draws high marks for his football acumen, fundamentals and technique. He was one of the most heavily-recruited linebackers in the country five years ago, but he was lost in the Alabama shuffle with only one season as a starter — albeit a productive one.

Best Fit for Steelers

Derek Rivers

Youngstown State, 6-4, 248

After 36 sacks the past three seasons (twice ranked in the top five nationally in FCS), Rivers is intriguing NFL personnel men, including those just down I-76 with the Steelers. Don't let the level of competition fool you. Rivers showed at the combine he has a requisite NFL skillset.

One to Watch

Carroll Phillips

Illinois, 6-3, 242

Phillips had a sack in eight of his 12 games last season (nine total) and was all-Big Ten in his second year with the Illini following a couple college stops. The initial quickness and instincts suggest making it as an NFL passrusher is possible.

Homegrown

Ejuan Price

Pitt, 5-11, 241

Thirteen sacks in 2016 got people's attention. Lack of size is the mark against Price, but then again, he's about the size of James Harrison. Indeed, NFL.com 's player comparison for Price is Harrison. He might not end up as a defensive player of the year, but he could have a nice NFL career.