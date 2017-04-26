Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers mock draft: Staff writers Rutter and Adamski breakdown their predictions

Joe Rutter and Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Steelers beat writers Joe Rutter and Chris Adamski breakdown how they think the Steelers will attack this weekend's NFL Draft.

Joe Rutter

A mock draft that has one FCS player and three from the Mid-American may be unconventional, but it addresses the Steelers' needs. The Steelers will address defense early, much like they have the past few years, then go heavy on skill positions. Missing here is a quarterback. The thought was, that if you're not going for your quarterback of the future early, then what is the point? Better to use that spot on a position that can help in 2017.

1 (30) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

2 (62) Derek Rivers, OLB/DE, Youngstown State

3 (94) Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

3 (105) Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

4 (135) Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

5 (173) Blair Brown, ILB, Ohio

6 (213) Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State

7 (248) Keion Adams, OLB/DE, Western Michigan

Chris Adamski

The Steelers have used their past four first-round picks and their past six top-two round picks on defense. That might not change this year with the greatest needs still on that side of the ball. The departure of Lawrence Timmons spotlights a need for another inside linebacker but reinforcements would also again be welcomed in the secondary and at pass-rusher. Dobbs is the perfect sort of high-ceiling developmental quarterback the Steelers could afford to take a flier on in preparation for their post-Ben future.

1 (30th). Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida

2 (62nd). Jordan Willis, OLB, Kansas State

3 (94th). Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

3 (105th). Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

4 (135th). Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia

5 (173rd). James Conner, RB, Pitt

6 (213th). Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado

7 (248th). Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.