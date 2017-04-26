Steelers mock draft: Staff writers Rutter and Adamski breakdown their predictions
Updated 13 minutes ago
Steelers beat writers Joe Rutter and Chris Adamski breakdown how they think the Steelers will attack this weekend's NFL Draft.
Joe Rutter
A mock draft that has one FCS player and three from the Mid-American may be unconventional, but it addresses the Steelers' needs. The Steelers will address defense early, much like they have the past few years, then go heavy on skill positions. Missing here is a quarterback. The thought was, that if you're not going for your quarterback of the future early, then what is the point? Better to use that spot on a position that can help in 2017.
1 (30) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
2 (62) Derek Rivers, OLB/DE, Youngstown State
3 (94) Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
3 (105) Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
4 (135) Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
5 (173) Blair Brown, ILB, Ohio
6 (213) Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State
7 (248) Keion Adams, OLB/DE, Western Michigan
Chris Adamski
The Steelers have used their past four first-round picks and their past six top-two round picks on defense. That might not change this year with the greatest needs still on that side of the ball. The departure of Lawrence Timmons spotlights a need for another inside linebacker but reinforcements would also again be welcomed in the secondary and at pass-rusher. Dobbs is the perfect sort of high-ceiling developmental quarterback the Steelers could afford to take a flier on in preparation for their post-Ben future.
1 (30th). Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
2 (62nd). Jordan Willis, OLB, Kansas State
3 (94th). Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
3 (105th). Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
4 (135th). Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
5 (173rd). James Conner, RB, Pitt
6 (213th). Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado
7 (248th). Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State