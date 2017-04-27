Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers take Wisconsin LB Watt with first-round pick in draft
Joe Rutter | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

The Steelers not only got a pass rusher in the first round of the NFL Draft, they picked someone with strong defensive bloodlines.

Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt, younger brother of three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, was chosen by the Steelers with the No. 30 overall pick.

Watt (6-foot-4, 252 pounds) was a one-year starter at linebacker at Wisconsin after beginning his college career as a tight end before missing his second season with a right knee injury. Healthy as a junior, Watt had 63 tackles (15 12 for a loss) and 11 12 sacks. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team AP All-American.

Watt, 22, thinks his relative experience on defense can work to his advantage.

“That's my selling point,” he said, noting he has spent only 18 months on defense. “I truly am scratching the surface on what I can do, and I feel like the sky is the limit on what I can do on the football field.”

Watt and his oldest brother — another brother, Derek, is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers — will be reacquainted on Christmas Day in Houston when the Steelers play the Texans.

“It will be weird to be on the same field as J.J. in shoulder pads,” Watt said. “I was just thinking about that. I've played with him in the back yard a bunch, I've seen him play a bunch but I've never been on the same field in full uniform competitively before.

“It will be a really cool and weird day for me.”

Before announcing Watt as the pick, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell paid tribute to late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney. Hall of Fame running backs Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis were brought to the podium and also paid respects to Rooney.

The Steelers had a need at outside linebacker with James Harrison turning 39 next week and former first-round draft pick Jarvis Jones unable to hold down the starting job before leaving via free agency.

Harrison and 2015 first-rounder Bud Dupree will enter the season as the starters, with Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo as backups.

Add Watt to that mix.

“We don't even think he's the complete product at this point,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said, “and we are excited about where he can go.”

Former Pitt football coach Paul Chryst, shortly after returning to his roots at Wisconsin, convinced Watt to switch from tight end to defense. Watt was a backup in 2015, then moved into the starting lineup as a junior.

“It took all of 12 hours, if that,” Watt said when asked how long it took him to buy into the switch. “I went home, thought about it, came back and told coach I want to play defense.”

Chryst also had a hand in navigating Watt toward the Steelers. Colbert said he had scouted Watt during a game last season, and he received a text message from Chryst after the season was complete.

Chryst wanted Colbert to evaluate Watt's draft status. Watt was considering declaring for the draft after his junior season.

“I looked at the tape on him and said, ‘Coach, this kid is a first-round pick,' ” Colbert said.

The Steelers visited with Watt at the NFL Combine and took him to dinner the night before Wisconsin's pro day. In attendance at dinner were Chryst, Colbert, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and linebackers coach Joey Porter. They arrived in Madison after visiting with free-agent linebacker Dont'a Hightower earlier in the day.

Pass rushers Derek Barnett, Charles Harris and Takk McKinley were off the draft board Thursday before the Steelers' turn arrived. They acted quickly to select Watt.

“He's worthy of the pick but, boy, we are excited about the potential upside and growth given the short length of time he's played the position,” Tomlin said.

Watt had an idea the Steelers might draft him, particularly when the Green Bay Packers ­— picking at No. 29 — traded down.

“I knew schematically it was a great fit for me,” Watt said of the Steelers. “That's why I was intrigued by them so much.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.