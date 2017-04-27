Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers draft profile: Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:54 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Player: T.J. Watt

Position: Outside linebacker

College: Wisconsin

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 252

Pros: In his only full college season as a starter and at the position, he was highly productive in getting at the opposing quarterbacks. … Bloodlines suggest he should be good — if he even approaches the career of big brother J.J. (a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year), the Steelers will he highly pleased. … His height adds to the 6-foot-4 Bud Dupree taken in the first round two years prior, giving the Steelers bookend edge rushers with length (Watt's arm length was measured at 33 18 inches). … Considered cerebral and with good technique and fundamentals, despite playing three positions in college before settling in on the edge on defense.

Cons: Only one year as a starter in college, and a history that suggests he could be injury-prone (including three knee surgeries). … Watt is not considered fast nor overly athletic when compared to his pass-rushing peers in this draft. … His skills in pass coverage are, at best, unproven.

Good fit for Steelers?: Arguably, there is no more glamour position in Steelers' lore than the outside linebackers. And with one of this season's projected starters at the position 39 years old (James Harrison) it was obvious reinforcements were needed. With still being relatively new to the position, Watt in theory has room to grow. If he pans out, a Watt-Dupree duo could terrorize opposing quarterbacks for years to come.

College highlights: Had 11½ sacks, 15½ tackles for loss last season in being named all-Big Ten and second-team AP All-American. His career before that was redshirting as a tight end in 2013, being injured (knee) in '14 and serving as a backup linebacker in '15. But in 2016, he started all 14 games and accumulated 63 tackles.

