Steelers select USC wide receiver in second round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Long before he was JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers' newest wide receiver was simply John Smith.

The second-round draft pick was a five-star recruit to USC, where he was highly productive at the Pac-12 level.

But why “JuJu?”

“Just growing up as a kid, my auntie called me John-John, then JoJo and it all switched up and finally it was ‘Choo Choo' and it stuck as ‘JuJu,'” Smith-Schuster said via a conference call with Pittsburgh reporters soon after he was drafted Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Smith-Schuster had 213 catches for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns to finish his college career fourth on the Trojans' all-time list in catches. He caught at least one pass in each of his 40 games.

“He's a big, good-sized receiver who was very productive out there at USC,” Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley said. “Really kind of a do-it-all guy; can play inside, outside. If you had to say what he excels at, I'd say his ability to catch the ball in combative situations, 50-50 balls as we call them, he usually comes down with them. So really an exciting young guy that we are excited to get in here and get to work on.”

Smith won't turn 21 until November 22. He was the youngest player invited to the combine.

“We've had good success with young guys like that who we feel like we are getting early enough to really can make a good impact on his development,” Haley said.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.