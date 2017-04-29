Steelers address secondary in third round, draft Tennessee CB

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers addressed their desire to add competition at cornerback Friday in the third round of the NFL Draft, taking Tennessee's Cameron Sutton with the No. 94 overall pick.

Sutton was the first of two picks in the third round for the Steelers.

Sutton, a 5-foot-11, 188-pounder who also can return punts, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake said Sutton was attractive because of his ability to play press coverage.

The Steelers struggled in press coverage during the AFC championship game loss to New England.

“Our focus is to be more versatile as a defense,” Lake said. “We'll install more man this year. I believe he will help us in that area.”

Said Sutton: “I'm very comfortable doing that. I did that every play in college.”

As a senior, Sutton fractured an ankle in a nonconference game against Ohio as a senior and missed about half the season.

In seven games, Sutton had 23 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. He said he didn't feel 100 percent healthy until the Senior Bowl in late January.

Lake said Sutton also could help the Steelers inside in the nickel package.

“He's done both, but we'll look to see what he can do when he gets here,” Lake said. “The more versatile he is, the quicker he can get on the field.”

Veteran Ross Cockrell and 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns finished last season as starters, with William Gay in the slot. Gay, however, struggled in the Patriots' loss, and Cockrell received only a fourth-round tender, an indication the Steelers don't view him as a long-term solution.

The Steelers also signed free agent Coty Sensabaugh and have former second-round pick Senquez Golson trying to shake off two seasons lost to injury.

“Competition brings out the best in every player,” Lake said.

Sutton returned two punts for touchdowns as a junior, and he also had one interception and six pass breakups. He led Tennessee with 16 passes defensed as a sophomore that included three interceptions. He also had a punt return for a touchdown that season.

Sutton met with the Steelers before his pro day at Tennessee and said his availability on special teams was discussed.

“That's going to be a big part of it,” he said. “Hopefully, I can do that as well.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.