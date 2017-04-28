Tampa Bay grabs Penn State WR Godwin in third round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin, whose breakout performance against USC in the Rose Bowl launched him up many teams' draft boards, was selected in the third round (No. 84) Friday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After declaring early for the draft after three seasons at Penn State, Godwin was the 11th wide receiver drafted.

The Delaware player of the year in high school, Godwin contributed immediately in college, catching 25 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. He followed that up with 69 receptions for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2015.

He topped off his final season with nine receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. For the season, he recorded 11 touchdown receptions among 59 catches for 982 yards and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Godwin, 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, is part of the Buccaneers' plan to add weapons for young quarterback Jameis Winston. The Bucs drafted Alabama tight end O.J. Howard in the first round.

One pick before Godwin was selected, the New England Patriots chose Youngstown State outside linebacker Derek Rivers. He was a first-team All-Missouri Valley pick the past three years while recording 38 1⁄ 2 career sacks.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas was the first West Virginia player selected, going in the third round (99th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles.Douglas, 6-2, 209, was a junior college All-American at Nassau (N.Y.) Community College in 2014 before transferring to West Virginia, choosing the Mountaineers over offers from Louisville and Florida State.