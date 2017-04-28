Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Tampa Bay grabs Penn State WR Godwin in third round
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
Getty Images
Penn State's Chris Godwin scores during the fourth quarter against Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin, whose breakout performance against USC in the Rose Bowl launched him up many teams' draft boards, was selected in the third round (No. 84) Friday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After declaring early for the draft after three seasons at Penn State, Godwin was the 11th wide receiver drafted.

The Delaware player of the year in high school, Godwin contributed immediately in college, catching 25 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. He followed that up with 69 receptions for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2015.

He topped off his final season with nine receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. For the season, he recorded 11 touchdown receptions among 59 catches for 982 yards and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Godwin, 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, is part of the Buccaneers' plan to add weapons for young quarterback Jameis Winston. The Bucs drafted Alabama tight end O.J. Howard in the first round.

One pick before Godwin was selected, the New England Patriots chose Youngstown State outside linebacker Derek Rivers. He was a first-team All-Missouri Valley pick the past three years while recording 38 12 career sacks.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas was the first West Virginia player selected, going in the third round (99th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles.Douglas, 6-2, 209, was a junior college All-American at Nassau (N.Y.) Community College in 2014 before transferring to West Virginia, choosing the Mountaineers over offers from Louisville and Florida State.

He was named first-team All-Big 12 last season, recording eight interceptions, eight pass breakups and 70 tackles (3 12 for a loss).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.