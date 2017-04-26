2017 NFL Draft headquarters: Ranking the top players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Tribune-Review sports writers Joe Rutter and Chris Adamski have dug into all the top players and pulled together reports on each position. Check their rankings and see who the Steelers are looking at in this draft.

Rutter and Adamski will have live coverage of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Follow them on Twitter at @TribJoeRutter and @C_AdamskiTrib .

The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. and continues through Saturday.

See the position reports.

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes

Gunslinger label saddles Texas Tech's big-armed QB Mahomes

In a quarterback class where the constant is that the talent lacks quality and quantity, Patrick Mahomes is the variable. Read more.

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the quarterbacks

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Godwin

Penn State wide receiver Godwin getting many looks as draft nears

Chris Godwin is a 6-foot-1, 209-pound target who decided to leave Penn State as an underclassmen after catching nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl loss to USC. CBSSports.com projects Godwin as the No. 5 receiver in the draft and a second-round pick. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the wide receivers

RUNNING BACKS

Joe Mixon

Oklahoma RB Mixon faces drop in NFL Draft because of domestic violence incident

If not for that horrific video that was released to the public in December, Mixon would be looking forward to millions of dollars in salary and endorsements that come with being a high draft pick. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the running backs

TIGHT ENDS

O.J. Howard



Tight end crop in NFL Draft among deepest ever

NFL teams looking to draft the next Rob Gronkowski might have hit the jackpot with this year's crop of tight ends. The class is considered not only top heavy but features depth that carries well beyond the first round. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the tight ends

GUARDS

Ethan Cooper

Steelers lucky to have no need for guards in impending NFL Draft

Scouts acknowledge there is talent at the inside positions but not much depth. ESPN analyst Todd McShay recently conducted a three-round mock draft and had interior linemen taking up just eight of the first 107 picks. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the centers and guards

TACKLES

Ryan Ramczyk



Offensive tackle crop at NFL Draft looks remarkably anemic

Projections for this year's NFL Draft class have a group of seniors and underclassmen who are exceptional cornerbacks, edge rushers, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. Offensive tackles? Um, not so much. Read more .



NFL Draft preview: Ranking the tackles

SAFETIES

Jabrill Peppers

Michigan's versatile Peppers spices up 2017 draft class

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers, a player without a set position in college, is a candidate that some draft experts have going to the Steelers with the No. 30 overall pick. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the safeties

CORNERBACKS

Marlon Humphrey



Steelers can dig deep for cornerbacks in draft

Bucking history, the Steelers last season took a cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in 20 years. Could they make it two in a row this year? Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the cornerbacks

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Myles Garrett



Texas A&M D-lineman Garrett has qualities to be No. 1 overall selection

Myles Garrett emerged as the consensus No. 1 overall draft pick months ago, then solidified his placement at the NFL Combine and reinforced it further at Texas A&M's pro day. The Cleveland Browns, holding the top pick, appeared poised to select the talented defensive end until a recent report suggested they were flip-flopping on whether to take a quarterback with the first pick. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: ranking the defensive linemen

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Haason Reddick



Steelers could look to NFL Draft to find competition for ILB Williams

The Steelers will head into the NFL Draft trying to replace a recent first-round pick at linebacker who didn't work out. Less certain is whether they will try to replace an older first-round pick at linebacker who did work out. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the inside linebackers

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Derek Barnett

Outside linebackers a big need for Steelers

For teams such as the Steelers that build heavily through the draft, hitting the jackpot in the early rounds is crucial. When it comes to finding a capable outside linebacker, the odds can seem as daunting as winning the Powerball. Read more .

NFL Draft preview: Ranking the outside linebackers