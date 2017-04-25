NFL reinstates Steelers' Bryant on conditional basis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two days before the NFL Draft, the Steelers learned they will have a top wide receiver back on their roster this season.

Martavis Bryant, an emerging star before he was slapped with a one-year suspension for violating the NFL substance abuse policy, was reinstated Tuesday, the NFL announced.

The reinstatement is on a conditional basis.

In a statement to the Steelers, the NFL said Bryant may join the team “at the training facility and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activites.” Phase one of the team's offseason conditioning program began last Wednesday.

Once Bryant has established “clinical resources” in Pittsburgh -- presumably a counselor and drug testing facility -- he will be permitted to participate in preseason activities and games. The Steelers begin organized team activities (OTAs) on May 23.

Bryant's progress will be reviewed prior to the regular season and he shows compliance with his “program and resources,” he will be eligible to play, the NFL said. He will be evaluated during the regular season for full reinstatement.

Bryant was suspended in March 2016 and applied for reinstatement in January.

“We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement.

“We look forward to working with Martavis to ensure that he is mentally and physically prepared to contribute to our efforts on the field, while also maintaining the proper balance to keep his life in order off the field.”

On Monday, Colbert said the Steelers' draft philosophy regarding wide receivers wouldn't change based upon Bryant's availability.

“Whether he would be here or not, we are going to look at all the receivers and be prepared to act accordingly,” he said.

The Steelers' fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, Bryant had 76 catches for 1,314 yards (17.3 average per catch) and 14 touchdowns in 21 games. In three playoff games, he had 19 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, while Bryant was sitting out, the Steelers struggled to find a complement for All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown after Sammie Coates was injured in Week 5. After Brown's 106 catches, the next closest wide receiver was slot receiver Eli Rogers with 48 receptions.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.