Steelers

Live at Steelers draft headquarters: Offensive skill, defensive ends comprise top five
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin speaks during his season-ending news conference Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Greetings. It's the final Thursday in April. In recent years, that's typically meant what is something of a holiday for the hardcore football fan – the beginning of the NFL's Annual Selection Meeting.

Otherwise known as the NFL Draft.

While the draft telecast has moved from New York in recent years and this year is in Philadelphia, the epicenter of the action from a team-by-team perspective is from inside their respective headquarters.

And for the Steelers, that means on the South Side at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex:

Of course, it's the first draft without Dan Rooney, who died earlier this month. In his honor, all Steelers employees are wearing green tonight.

Anyway, we'll try to keep you posted throughout the draft tonight, updating picks as they come in and providing some analysis – particularly as to how it potentially relates to the Steelers.

In the meantime, the Browns are on the proverbial clock….

8:06 p.m.: The draft is underway. And it's most definitely in Philly. Roger Goodell getting booed mercilessly.

8:14 p.m.: It's official. The Browns take Myles Garrett, the dynamic passrusher from Texas A&M. This had been widely assumed for months now -- at least until some last-minute smokescreens leaked out in the final week in a transparent attempt to keep people guessing.

The consensus on Garrett is that he has a chance to be special. All the proverbial tools. And he better, if he's the No. 1 overall pick.

The San Francisco 49ers are on the clock...

8:18 p.m.: Or not. The Bears are... after a trade with the 49ers. Interesting. Savvy by San Francisco, likely to get their guy anyway -- and they aparently pick up an extra pick.

8:22 p.m.: The Bears pull off the first surprise: nabbing QB Mitch Trubisky. My thoughts on quarterbacks is, trust your people. If your scouts and personnel men believe a guy is the real deal, go get him. Go and get him at all costs. Get. Your. Guy. If he's a franchise QB, he's worth it. Whatever you give up, it won't mean a thing if your guy is indeed a franchise QB. And trust your people who tell you he is. Don't listen to anyone who says otherwise; that's why you pay your scouts.

8:30 p.m.: And the 49ers, after acquiring three extra picks (a third and a fourth this year and a third in 2018!), get who they wanted all along anyway:

8:35 p.m.: The Jaguars, like the Browns, are used to this picking-in-the-top-five thing. Now, they make sure a running back goes in the top five for the second consecutive season:

8:41 p.m.: But is Fournette the next Ezekiel Elliott? Or is he the next Trent Richardson?

Remember the "good old days" (circa all the way back to… 2013 and 2014) when everyone thought the running back was dead? When no one believed they were worth anything? (NONE went in the first round in 2013 and '14). All of a sudden, we have two go No. 4 overall in consecutive years.

8:43 p.m.: The Titans continue what, as Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin predicted, would be a fascinating draft. They not only take a WR and eschew preesumed top wideout Mike Williams, they take a Mid-American Conference receiver...

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

