Steelers branch out on Day 3, GM Colbert says 'not many surprises'

If the Steelers' goal was to bring competition to the practice field during the three-day, eight-pick NFL Draft, they succeeded in ways few could have imaged.

True, they added depth at stated positions of need on defense, drafting two outside linebackers who can rush the quarterback and two cornerbacks who can play press coverage.

Sure, they also selected skill players to buttress an already prolific group, taking wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the second pick and bruising running back James Conner in the third round.

On Saturday, they decided to increase the competition for a pair of 35-year-old veterans. One is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who recently contemplated retirement.

The other? Long snapper Greg Warren, who was re-signed to a new contract two months ago.

In a draft that was paint-by-numbers through two days, the Steelers showed some creative flair on the final day by selecting Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round and Louisville long snapper Colin Holba in the sixth.

“We think we really added some good players that will help us in different areas and areas that we needed to get some help, quite honestly,” said Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, assessing his draft class as a whole. “It unfolded as we had hoped. There weren't many surprises.”

Colbert didn't find it unusual the Steelers, one win away from reaching the Super Bowl last year, would use a late-round draft pick on a long snapper rather than, say, an inside linebacker or tight end ­— positions ignored in the draft.

“You have to be able to back that up,” Colbert said, adding Warren is entering his 13th season. “This will be competition for Greg just like we have competition at other spots. We have drafted guys in the sixth and seventh rounds that don't make the team, and maybe they are practice-squad types. So, the competition will be there.

“If he makes it, he makes it.”

For the first pick of the day, the Steelers took a long-range view by selecting Dobbs, an aerospace engineering major with a strong arm but turnover problems at Tennessee. He will join a group that includes backup Landry Jones and third-stringer Zach Mettenberger.

“We have a great one,” Colbert said, referring to Roethlisberger. “We've said this all along, we'd like to get a young guy in the mix. Ideally, you get a young guy in the mix and they learn at a comfortable pace.”

Another project is fifth-round cornerback Brian Allen of Utah, a converted wide receiver who didn't become a full-time starter at the position until the fifth game of his redshirt senior season. Allen had four interceptions and six pass breakups last year. The Steelers selected Allen three picks after taking cornerback Cameron Sutton, a four-year starter at Tennessee.

For the final pick, the Steelers selected Western Michigan pass rusher Keion Adams. He had 7 1⁄ 2 sacks as a senior and led the Mid-American Conference with 18 tackles for a loss.

“He's another upside guy,” Colbert said.

The third-day picks contrasted the four players taken Thursday and Friday that could be immediate contributors: Smith-Schuster, Sutton, Conner and first-round outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

“We feel good about what we were able to do this weekend, but it's not the end,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “It's just the beginning.”

The process continues May 12 when the Steelers conduct their three-day rookie minicamp. Let the competition begin. Even at long snapper.

“Everyone of these guys will have to compete, and we think they all can compete for positions,” Colbert said. “How far will they go? Who knows?”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.