Steelers draft notebook: Dobbs added to backup QB competition

The Steelers drafted a quarterback Saturday who is viewed as a part of their future, but not necessarily as the quarterback of the future.

By selecting Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round, the Steelers added another arm to the group behind franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Whether Dobbs becomes Roethlisberger's replacement remains to be seen. Roethlisberger, 35, has three years remaining on his contract, but is only three months removed from expressing uncertainty about how much longer he wants to play.

Landry Jones, re-signed to a two-year contract in March, is the backup. Zach Mettenberger also is on the roster, although he hasn't taken a snap with the Steelers.

“You're always trying to better yourself in the room regardless of what Ben is doing,” Steelers quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner said. “Just to throw that out there. Whether he plays five more years, six more years … that's irrelevant.

“It's a matter of strengthening the room.”

At Tennessee, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Dobbs was a dual threat, passing for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and rushing for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was Dobbs' presence at Tennessee that caused Nathan Peterman to transfer to Pitt. Peterman was Buffalo's fifth-round pick.

The Steelers brought Dobbs in for a visit April 3. He is the first quarterback they drafted since Jones — also a fourth-rounder — in 2013.

“I'm not trying to replace anyone,” Dobbs said on a conference call. “I'm trying to be the best Josh Dobbs I can be each and every day — show up and work and learn as much as I can from a future Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Dobbs was selected with the 135th pick, the spot where the Dallas Cowboys picked Dak Prescott last season. Prescott was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Nobody is predicting such immediate success for Dobbs.

“First things first, let's make our room better in competition,” Fichtner said.

Long, rangy CB added

A day after the Steelers took 5-11 cornerback Cameron Sutton from Tennessee with their first pick of the third round, they added another corner in the fifth in tall, rangy Brian Allen of Utah.

Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake raved about the height and length (34-inch arms) of Allen, a converted wide receiver.

“He hasn't played the position very long, but he has shown a real knack for a position-converted receiver who, with another year under his belt, would have been picked even higher than we acquired him,” Lake said. “There are a lot of upsides with this player.”

Allen said he did not play defense before 2014, his third season at Utah. He did not become a full-time starter until 2016, when he had four interceptions.

He was sought, though, more for potential than production. Players with Allen's size and with his speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash) tend to draw attention.

“With some more games under his belt, I think he probably would have been drafted a lot higher based on his measurables, his physicality, his ability to play the deep ball, etc.,” Lake said.

That high ceiling, however, comes with a caveat. The beginning of the summary of Allen's official NFL.com draft profile begins: “On the surface, Allen is nowhere near ready to play NFL football.”

Allen admits tackling was an issue when he first moved to defense. Lake, though, said he was surprised by Allen's tackling when he reviewed the film.

Married with a daughter, Allen earned two undergraduate degrees (economics, human development and family studies) at Utah.

“My last semester of school, I ended up taking 22 credits,” Allen said. “I just wanted to finish, and I ended up finishing with two degrees. That was a big thing for me.”

Steelers add… long snapper?

Even Colin Holba agreed, who could have guessed the Steelers would draft a long snapper in the sixth round?

“Oh, absolutely,” said Holba, taken out of Louisville with pick No. 213. “Being in a specialist position, very rarely do guys get drafted. For this to happen is beyond my wildest imagination.”

The Steelers have an experienced long snapper in Greg Warren, a 13-year veteran who re-signed in February. That made the move more surprising when the Steelers selected the 6-4, 248-pound Holba.

“Not many long-snappers come along we believe are draftable,” general manager Kevin Colbert said. “When we see one, we want to add him in the mix.”

Holba handled Louisville's long-snapping duties for two seasons and was one of two long snappers invited to the NFL combine. He said he spoke with the Steelers “a little bit” at the Senior Bowl and again at the combine.

Another edge rusher picked

Seventeen days after making a visit with the Steelers, Western Michigan outside linebacker Keion Adams was their seventh-round choice.

Adams (6-2, 245) earned second-team All-MAC honors as a senior with 49 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He played 50 games and finished with 124 career tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Adams lacks ideal size for a 3-4 outside linebacker.

“Another upside guy who really developed over the last two years,” Colbert said.

Adams joins first-round pick T.J. Watt as edge rushers the Steelers added in the draft, joining holdovers Bud Dupree, Arthur Moats, Anthony Chickillo and soon-to-be 39-year-old James Harrsion.

