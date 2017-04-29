Steelers 2017 draft capsules for rounds 4-7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joshua Dobbs

Round: Fourth

Overall pick: 135th

Position: Quarterback

College: Tennessee

Height: 6-3

Weight: 216

Pros: Should be a quick learner considering he has a degree in aerospace engineering. … Had a 47.7 percent completion percentage and 14 touchdowns on passes of 21-plus yards, an indication of his ability to throw the deep ball. … Steelers quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner said Dobbs has strong enough arm to play in NFL.

Cons: Threw 12 interceptions in his senior year and fumbled 30 times in his college career. … Despite being a dual threat at Tennessee, Dobbs must show he can play in a pro offense. … May need to add weight to his slender frame.

Good fit for Steelers?: Dobbs won't be asked to play right away, so he can spend at least a year learning under Ben Roethlisberger and backup Landry Jones. Whether this was a smart pick might be known until 2018 or '19.

College highlights: Won 23 games at Tennessee, tying for fifth most in program history. … Set school record for rushing yards (2,160) and rushing touchdowns (32) by a quarterback. … One of three quarterbacks in SEC history to have 15 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons.

Brian Allen

Round: Fifth

Overall pick: 173rd

Position: cornerback

College: Utah

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Pros: Allen's height and length (34-inch arms) drew the team to the defensive back. No cornerback invited to the NFL Combine was taller.

Cons: A converted wide receiver, Allen didn't play defense until 2014 and didn't become a starter until his fifth-year senior season.

Good fit for Steelers?: The Steelers drafted Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton on Friday but can use the added depth. Carnell Lake insisted Allen would have been a higher-round pick with more experience.

College highlights: Allen started only nine games at Utah, but had four interceptions. He finished with 62 career tackles, 14 passes defenses and five interceptions.

Colin Holba

Round: Sixth

Overall pick: 213th

Position: long snapper

College: Louisville

Height: 6-4

Weight: 248

Pros: Draft analysts noted Holba's velocity and placement on extra-point and field-goal kicks. As one of two long snappers invited to the NFL Combine, Holba ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 seconds, had a 28-inch vertical and a 115-inch broad jump. He comes from a football family. His uncle, John Holba, played quarterback at Ohio and Western Michigan from 1994-96. A cousin, Andrew Holba, was an offensive lineman at Air Force in 2013.

Cons: The Steelers used a pick on a position rarely drafted.

Good fit for Steelers?: The choice was a bit surprising because the Steelers have 13-year veteran Greg Warren on the roster.

College highlights: Was the full-time long snapper at Louisville for two seasons. Also saw action in one game as a sophomore.

Keion Adams

Round: Seventh

Overall pick: 248th

Position: Outside linebacker

College: Western Michigan

Height: 6-2

Weight: 245

Pros: Draft analysts noted Adams' closing burst when chasing a ball carrier. He had 14 1⁄ 2 career sacks. He was a three-sport athlete in high school who won a North Carolina state title in 2010.

Cons: He's undersized for edge rusher or defensive end, which could have kept other teams away. Analysts question his ability to fight off blockers; he doesn't win battles with his strength but often his speed.

Good fit for Steelers?: An NFL.com analysis compared him with a linebacker the Steelers know well: Arthur Moats.

College highlights: In 50 games at Western Michigan, Adams had 124 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.