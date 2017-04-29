Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers 2017 draft capsules for rounds 4-7
Chris Harlan | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Joshua Dobbs

Round: Fourth

Overall pick: 135th

Position: Quarterback

College: Tennessee

Height: 6-3

Weight: 216

Pros: Should be a quick learner considering he has a degree in aerospace engineering. … Had a 47.7 percent completion percentage and 14 touchdowns on passes of 21-plus yards, an indication of his ability to throw the deep ball. … Steelers quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner said Dobbs has strong enough arm to play in NFL.

Cons: Threw 12 interceptions in his senior year and fumbled 30 times in his college career. … Despite being a dual threat at Tennessee, Dobbs must show he can play in a pro offense. … May need to add weight to his slender frame.

Good fit for Steelers?: Dobbs won't be asked to play right away, so he can spend at least a year learning under Ben Roethlisberger and backup Landry Jones. Whether this was a smart pick might be known until 2018 or '19.

College highlights: Won 23 games at Tennessee, tying for fifth most in program history. … Set school record for rushing yards (2,160) and rushing touchdowns (32) by a quarterback. … One of three quarterbacks in SEC history to have 15 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons.

Brian Allen

Round: Fifth

Overall pick: 173rd

Position: cornerback

College: Utah

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Pros: Allen's height and length (34-inch arms) drew the team to the defensive back. No cornerback invited to the NFL Combine was taller.

Cons: A converted wide receiver, Allen didn't play defense until 2014 and didn't become a starter until his fifth-year senior season.

Good fit for Steelers?: The Steelers drafted Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton on Friday but can use the added depth. Carnell Lake insisted Allen would have been a higher-round pick with more experience.

College highlights: Allen started only nine games at Utah, but had four interceptions. He finished with 62 career tackles, 14 passes defenses and five interceptions.

Colin Holba

Round: Sixth

Overall pick: 213th

Position: long snapper

College: Louisville

Height: 6-4

Weight: 248

Pros: Draft analysts noted Holba's velocity and placement on extra-point and field-goal kicks. As one of two long snappers invited to the NFL Combine, Holba ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 seconds, had a 28-inch vertical and a 115-inch broad jump. He comes from a football family. His uncle, John Holba, played quarterback at Ohio and Western Michigan from 1994-96. A cousin, Andrew Holba, was an offensive lineman at Air Force in 2013.

Cons: The Steelers used a pick on a position rarely drafted.

Good fit for Steelers?: The choice was a bit surprising because the Steelers have 13-year veteran Greg Warren on the roster.

College highlights: Was the full-time long snapper at Louisville for two seasons. Also saw action in one game as a sophomore.

Keion Adams

Round: Seventh

Overall pick: 248th

Position: Outside linebacker

College: Western Michigan

Height: 6-2

Weight: 245

Pros: Draft analysts noted Adams' closing burst when chasing a ball carrier. He had 14 12 career sacks. He was a three-sport athlete in high school who won a North Carolina state title in 2010.

Cons: He's undersized for edge rusher or defensive end, which could have kept other teams away. Analysts question his ability to fight off blockers; he doesn't win battles with his strength but often his speed.

Good fit for Steelers?: An NFL.com analysis compared him with a linebacker the Steelers know well: Arthur Moats.

College highlights: In 50 games at Western Michigan, Adams had 124 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.